Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center includes a 478-bed hospital, which includes an emergency department; the 154-bed Wellstar Children’s Hospital of Georgia, which has a neonatal intensive care unit; and the Wellstar Georgia Cancer Center.

“Many members of our community are experiencing power outages, water shortages, home damage and flooding as a result of Hurricane Helene,” MCG Health states on its site. “Our hearts go out to those whose lives have been disrupted. We remain open and continue to care for patients through these challenges.”

Pitching in to help supplement health care workers in storm-damaged areas, the Georgia Board of Nursing voted Friday to allow out-of-state licensed practical nurses and registered nurses to work in Georgia health care facilities during the emergency if they meet certain requirements.

Some hospitals had to make adjustments as Helene moved through Georgia, including calling in medical staff before the storm so they would be available when it hit.

In Valdosta, South Georgia Medical Center staff stretched connections to ICU machines from patient rooms and through doorways to reach patients cared for in hallways, away from exterior windows.

Twice hospital staff members had to race out 200 yards to help people get to the hospital after a tree fell across the road, blocking the entrance.

Other hospitals were largely unaffected but standing by to assist if needed.

St. Mary’s Health Care System, which has facilities across Northeast Georgia, “escaped significant impacts from Helene” but ran backup generators for a few hours Friday morning at its main hospital in Athens “as a precaution due to power outages in the area, but never lost power from the grid,” Mark Ralston, spokesman for the health care system, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We were in contact with hospitals in other, more heavily affected areas such as Augusta and were ready to accept patients who needed to be evacuated, but received no patients.”