One Musicfest announces move to Central Park for upcoming celebration

One Musicfest will no longer be held in Piedmont Park this year, according to a social media post from the festival Wednesday morning.

Instead, the two-day event (which takes place on Oct. 26 and 27) is relocating to Central Park in Old Fourth Ward — a smaller area compared to Piedmont Park. The festival cited “challenging logistics and economics facing the festival industry” as reasons for the move.

“By moving to Central Park, we can continue to deliver the activations and experiences you love without compromising on quality,” the festival said in a statement. “We believe deeply in the power of culture and the significance of independently owned Black festivals. This pivot is not just about logistics; it’s about preserving the experiences that bring us together.”