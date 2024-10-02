One Musicfest announces move to Central Park for upcoming celebration

One Musicfest will no longer be held in Piedmont Park this year, according to a social media post from the festival Wednesday morning.
Instead, the two-day event (which takes place on Oct. 26 and 27) is relocating to Central Park in Old Fourth Ward — a smaller area compared to Piedmont Park. The festival cited “challenging logistics and economics facing the festival industry” as reasons for the move.
“By moving to Central Park, we can continue to deliver the activations and experiences you love without compromising on quality,” the festival said in a statement. “We believe deeply in the power of culture and the significance of independently owned Black festivals. This pivot is not just about logistics; it’s about preserving the experiences that bring us together.”
Central Park hosted the festival in 2022, which featured headliners Lil Baby and Jazmine Sullivan. Last year, the festival moved to Piedmont Park for the first time — a decision that was touted as a symbol of the company’s growth.
“A lot of people supported us at Central Park,” J. Carter, founder of One Musicfest, told the AJC at the time. “We were sold out, but we knew that we would not be able to go back to Central Park just based on the size of the event and how fast it’s growing. We just needed a bigger footprint, and the timing couldn’t be more right.”
Formed in 2010, the annual festival for Black music and culture attracts more than 100,000 attendees each year. This year marks its 15th anniversary celebration. Cardi B, Gunna and Earth, Wind & Fire are among the headliners. Single-day tickets start at $99 and can be purchased via onemusicfest.com/tickets/.
The AJC reached out to One Musicfest for more information.
About the Author