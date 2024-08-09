Cardi B, Gunna, Earth, Wind & Fire to headline Atlanta’s One MusicFest

“It’s hard to believe we’ve reached the fifteen-year mark,” One Musicfest founder Jason “J.” Carter said in a statement. “We’ve grown into the longest-running and largest Black independently-owned festival in the country, and this journey has been a blessing. Our commitment to the community remains steadfast as we continue to bring the biggest and brightest performers in music and the best activations with amazing partners.”

Other performers for this year’s One Musicfest include Sexyy Red, Glorilla, Ari Lennox, Dru Hill, Young Nudy, Method Man & Redman, T.I. and more. Full lineup can be viewed via onemusicfest.com/.

Fans can purchase tickets at onemusicfest.com/tickets. Two-day general admission tickets start at $179. Other tiers, including VIP, platinum and titanium, range from $525-$5500. Presented by Procter & Gamble, the festival will also feature food vendors, pop-ups curated by Atlanta creatives and a village market highlighting Black-owned businesses.

This will mark Cardi B’s debut at the festival. In 2018, she was announced as a headliner, but dropped out to focus on motherhood. At the time, she’d just given birth to her daughter, Kulture. The Grammy-winning rapper is currently pregnant with her third child. She announced the news last week amid reports of divorce from Offset.