Cardi B, Gunna, Earth, Wind & Fire to headline Atlanta’s One MusicFest

The festival will return to Piedmont Park this fall.
Cardi B is among the headliners for One Musicfest, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary. The festival takes place Oct. 26-27, 2024, in Piedmont Park

0 minutes ago

One Musicfest, Atlanta’s premier festival for Black music and culture, announced its lineup Friday morning. Headliners include Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, and Earth, Wind & Fire. The festival will celebrate its 15th anniversary at Piedmont Park on Oct. 26-27.

The two-day event, which began in 2010, attracts more than 50,000 attendees each year. This year marks the second-consecutive time that the festival will be held at Piedmont Park, an upgrade from previous sites at Central Park and Centennial Olympic Park. Last year, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and Janet Jackson headlined the event.

In May, One Musicfest expanded its brand with the inaugural TwoGether Land, a two-day festival in Dallas.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve reached the fifteen-year mark,” One Musicfest founder Jason “J.” Carter said in a statement. “We’ve grown into the longest-running and largest Black independently-owned festival in the country, and this journey has been a blessing. Our commitment to the community remains steadfast as we continue to bring the biggest and brightest performers in music and the best activations with amazing partners.”

Other performers for this year’s One Musicfest include Sexyy Red, Glorilla, Ari Lennox, Dru Hill, Young Nudy, Method Man & Redman, T.I. and more. Full lineup can be viewed via onemusicfest.com/.

One Musicfest will return to Piedmont Park on Oct. 26-27, 2024. Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét and Earth, Wind & Fire will headline the festival.

Fans can purchase tickets at onemusicfest.com/tickets. Two-day general admission tickets start at $179. Other tiers, including VIP, platinum and titanium, range from $525-$5500. Presented by Procter & Gamble, the festival will also feature food vendors, pop-ups curated by Atlanta creatives and a village market highlighting Black-owned businesses.

This will mark Cardi B’s debut at the festival. In 2018, she was announced as a headliner, but dropped out to focus on motherhood. At the time, she’d just given birth to her daughter, Kulture. The Grammy-winning rapper is currently pregnant with her third child. She announced the news last week amid reports of divorce from Offset.

