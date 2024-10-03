Braves’ season ends with Game 2 loss to the Padres

SAN DIEGO – The Braves overcame so much to reach the postseason, but did not have enough to make a deep run.

The Braves’ season ended with a 5-4 loss to the Padres on Wednesday in Game 2 of the wild card series at Petco Park. Atlanta was swept in the best-of-three series.

It is the third consecutive first-round exit for the Braves. This one, though, comes with a qualifier: Atlanta dealt with injuries to some of its best players.