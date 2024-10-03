Braves’ season ends with Game 2 loss to the Padres

SAN DIEGO – The Braves overcame so much to reach the postseason, but did not have enough to make a deep run.
The Braves’ season ended with a 5-4 loss to the Padres on Wednesday in Game 2 of the wild card series at Petco Park. Atlanta was swept in the best-of-three series.
It is the third consecutive first-round exit for the Braves. This one, though, comes with a qualifier: Atlanta dealt with injuries to some of its best players.
Still, the Braves set an ultimate goal of winning the World Series, and did not achieve it.
The Padres scored all five runs in the second inning against Max Fried. In that frame, Fried allowed six consecutive two-out hits. With the bases loaded, Manny Machado smoked a two-run double. Then Jackson Merrill hit a two-run triple.
All of the sudden, the Braves trailed by four runs.
In the first inning, the Braves gave Fried a lead before he even took the mound when Michael Harris II, who led off the game with a double, scored on Marcell Ozuna’s sacrifice fly. But the Padres stormed back.
The score was 1-0, Braves. It quickly became 5-1, Padres.
In the eighth inning, Harris made it a one-run game with a monster two-run shot to center field. The Braves had life, and still had six outs with which to play.
But they didn’t have a final push in them. And their season was over.
