Braves' season ends with Game 2 loss to the Padres
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ season ends with Game 2 loss to the Padres

Atlanta Braves’ Travis d'Arnaud pops out to San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka to end National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Atlanta lost 5-4 allowing the Padres to advance to the Division Series and face the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Travis d'Arnaud pops out to San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka (20) to end National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Atlanta lost 5-4 allowing the Padres to advance to the Division Series and face the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Travis d'Arnaud pops out against the San Diego Padres to end National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Atlanta lost 5-4 allowing the Padres to advance to the Division Series and face the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka(20) embraces teammates after fielding the last out from Atlanta Braves’ Travis d'Arnaud to end National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Atlanta lost 5-4 allowing the Padres to advance to the Division Series and face the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres’ Donovan Solano (39) embraces teammates after fielding the last out from Atlanta Braves’ Travis d'Arnaud to end National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Atlanta lost 5-4 allowing the Padres to advance to the Division Series and face the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried reacts after a home run by San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. San Diego won 5-4. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies reacts to a strikeout against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres fans cheer as Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris reacts after a pop fly against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Gio Urshela strikes out in front of San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka during the fifth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka (20) celebrates a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried centers himself after giving up five runs to the San Diego Padres during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried looks to the outfield after giving up five runs to the San Diego Padres during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers to the San Diego Padres during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers to the San Diego Padres in front of Padres fans during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried is checked after he was hit by a grounder from San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried gestures as he gets out of a jam with San Diego Padres runners on base to end the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill triples against the Atlanta Braves to score two runs during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried reacts after a home run by San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka, rear, during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) is settled down by pitching coach Rick Kranitz (39) during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres’ Jackson Merrill (3) rounds second base as he triples against the Atlanta Braves to score two runs during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill triples against the Atlanta Braves to score two runs during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) walks from the field during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna lines out against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Dylan Lee delivers to the San Diego Padres during the third inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris stretches after being hit with a foul tip against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove exits the field with an apparent injury against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried delivers to the San Diego Padres in front of Padres fans during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Daysbel Hernández delivers to the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Gio Urshela strikes out in front of San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka during the fifth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler is greeted by Ramón Laureano (18) after a solo homer against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler hits a solo homer against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler hits a solo homer against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler hits a solo homer against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler hits a solo homer against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) hits a fielder’s choice single as Michael Harris is out at second base during the sixth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Daysbel Hernández reacts after facing the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy strikes out against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson lines out to the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris singles against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris singles against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson reacts after lining out to the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris is greeted by Ozzie Albies (1) after a 2-RBI home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris rounds the bases after a 2-RBI home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris rounds the bases after a 2-RBI home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris rounds the bases after a 2-RBI home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris rounds the bases after a 2-RBI home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris hits a 2-RBI home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris hits a 2-RBI home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Michael Harris hits a 2-RBI home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres fans reacts after Atlanta Braves’ Ramón Laureano (18) lines out during the ninth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Atlanta lost 5-4 allowing the Padres to advance to the Division Series and face the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) is framed by San Diego Padres fans’ cell phone lights during the ninth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Joe Jiménez (77) delivers to the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Travis d'Arnaud pops out to San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka to end National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Atlanta lost 5-4 allowing the Padres to advance to the Division Series and face the Los Angeles Dodgers. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
31 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO – The Braves overcame so much to reach the postseason, but did not have enough to make a deep run.

The Braves’ season ended with a 5-4 loss to the Padres on Wednesday in Game 2 of the wild card series at Petco Park. Atlanta was swept in the best-of-three series.

It is the third consecutive first-round exit for the Braves. This one, though, comes with a qualifier: Atlanta dealt with injuries to some of its best players.

Still, the Braves set an ultimate goal of winning the World Series, and did not achieve it.

The Padres scored all five runs in the second inning against Max Fried. In that frame, Fried allowed six consecutive two-out hits. With the bases loaded, Manny Machado smoked a two-run double. Then Jackson Merrill hit a two-run triple.

All of the sudden, the Braves trailed by four runs.

In the first inning, the Braves gave Fried a lead before he even took the mound when Michael Harris II, who led off the game with a double, scored on Marcell Ozuna’s sacrifice fly. But the Padres stormed back.

The score was 1-0, Braves. It quickly became 5-1, Padres.

In the eighth inning, Harris made it a one-run game with a monster two-run shot to center field. The Braves had life, and still had six outs with which to play.

But they didn’t have a final push in them. And their season was over.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

