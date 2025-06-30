“It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future,” Musk added.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX who was a top Trump adviser for the first months of his presidency before a recent dustup, called the bill “utterly insane and destructive” in a post Friday on X .

Since the federal incentives were created, Georgia has grown into a major EV manufacturing hub.

Hyundai Motor Group last year began manufacturing at its colossal, $7.6 billion Metaplant near Savannah last year. Backed by a federal loan, Rivian is planning to build a $5 billion EV factory of its own 50 miles east of Atlanta. A constellation of battery factories, headlined by SK Battery America’s Commerce facility, plus other EV component manufacturers have sprung up like kudzu across the state.

Many of the products they plan to make in the Peach State would have been eligible for the federal tax credits.

In a statement, Hyundai Motor Group touted its investments across the country and said it believes electric vehicles represent “a significant long-term opportunity,” but noted it continues to offer gas-powered vehicles and hybrids “so that U.S. consumers can choose the vehicle that best fits their needs.”

Rivian did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Senate’s draft.

The Zero Emission Transportation Association, which counts Rivian and Tesla among its members, said the bill would cede ground to China, which already dominates much of the EV and clean energy supply chain.

“To vote for this bill as written is to effectively abandon the goal we all share of making the United States globally competitive in the mineral, battery, and vehicle production markets of the future,” ZETA’s executive director Albert Gore said in a statement.

Cox Enterprises, the parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 3% stake in Rivian.

The Senate bill could prove most devastating for solar.

The cost of solar has fallen dramatically in recent decades, making it one of the most economic sources of electricity available. Solar produces electricity without contributing to warming the planet. And, as recently as February, the federal Energy Information Administration projected solar would be the leading source of new power added to the grid this year nationwide.

But even before the latest changes emerged, Georgia’s solar developers and installers were struggling with the whiplash of tariffs and economic uncertainty. Now, some in the industry say more pain could be on the horizon.

Brion Fitzpatrick, president of the Georgia Solar Energy Industries Association, warned that “Georgia will lose thousands of solar jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in clean energy investment,” if the bill isn’t altered.

Scott Moskowitz, vice president of industry affairs for solar giant Qcells, which operates factories in Dalton and Cartersville, noted the company has invested billions and hired thousands of workers to “onshore the solar supply chain.”

“It’s critical that Congress support domestic manufacturers in our efforts to compete with China,” he said.