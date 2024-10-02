Customers report issues with Bank of America online banking

During the afternoon, a swelling tide of users had been complaining on social media of trouble with their accounts. Many reported that they were having difficulty accessing their accounts, sometimes simply seeing zero when they looked at their balances.

Some bank customers received a notice when they logged on that read, “Some accounts and/or balances are temporarily unavailable.”

Others attempting to do online banking saw a message that read, “We are temporarily unable to retrieve all your accounts.”

The problem started at 12:30 p.m., according to DownDetector, an online site that tracks outages.

Bank of America is the second-largest bank by deposits in Georgia, with $53.7 billion in customer accounts as of the end of June, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The company also operated 133 branches in Georgia as of midyear.

By late afternoon, several employees of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution who are bank customers said their account balances showed zero. At least one said, she didn’t see a zero balance, but instead “Mine just has dashes where the balances should be.”

But most others said they were seeing accurate information.

In July, Bank of America said 58 million clients use its “digital capabilities to help manage their financial lives.” The bank said that users connected a 23.4 billion times last year.