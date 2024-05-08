Atlanta music festival Music Midtown canceled for 2024

There’s some bad news for those who were looking forward to attending Atlanta music festival Music Midtown this year: It’s not happening.
A Wednesday Instagram post announced that the festival is going on hiatus in 2024.
“After producing legendary festivals over the past three decades that drew music fans from across the globe, we want to share that Music Midtown is going on hiatus this year,” the post read. “We encourage you to continue supporting live music in Atlanta and stay tuned here for future updates.”
Last year’s festival took place at Piedmont Park. Billie Eilish, Lil Baby, and the 1975 were among the headliners.
Since Music Midtown launched in 1994, it has drawn tens of thousands each year to see major acts such as Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Coldplay, Eminem, Van Halen, Post Malone, Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus.
The festival, produced by Atlanta-based concert promoter Live Nation, was canceled in 2022 without explanation a little more than six weeks before it was scheduled to happen. That year’s lineup was supposed to include Fall Out Boy, Future, My Chemical Romance and Jack White.
This is a breaking story. Follow ajc.com for updates.
About the Author