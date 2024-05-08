Atlanta music festival Music Midtown canceled for 2024

There’s some bad news for those who were looking forward to attending Atlanta music festival Music Midtown this year: It’s not happening.

A Wednesday Instagram post announced that the festival is going on hiatus in 2024.

“After producing legendary festivals over the past three decades that drew music fans from across the globe, we want to share that Music Midtown is going on hiatus this year,” the post read. “We encourage you to continue supporting live music in Atlanta and stay tuned here for future updates.”