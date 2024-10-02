Crime & Public Safety

Helene in Georgia: More than 400,000 still without power, VP Harris to visit

Mud and standing water cover much of the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 after Peachtree Creek spilled its banks from Hurricane Helene.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mud and standing water cover much of the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 after Peachtree Creek spilled its banks from Hurricane Helene.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mud and standing water cover much of the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 after Peachtree Creek spilled its banks from Hurricane Helene.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dexter Leach loads up his daughter’s microwave while helping her move out of her flooded apartment at the Peachtree Park Apartments in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dexter and Kerri Leach help their daughter move out of her flooded apartment at the Peachtree Park Apartments in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Lauren Bryant, right, helps her friend Hope Ferguson remove her bed while cleaning up Ferguson’s flooded apartment at the Peachtree Park Apartments in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Lauren Bryant, left, helps her friend Hope Ferguson remove her bed while cleaning up Ferguson’s flooded apartment at the Peachtree Park Apartments in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Hope Ferguson disassembles her bed while cleaning up her flooded apartment at the Peachtree Park Apartments in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Brina Huynh dumps floodwater out of her violin as she cleans up with her roommate Sarah Van Ess at the Peachtree Park Apartments in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Mud and standing water cover much of the Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 after Peachtree Creek spilled its banks from Hurricane Helene.   Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

More than 400,000 Georgia customers are still without power Wednesday as Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit parts of the state where Hurricane Helene’s wrath was felt worst.

The storm pummeled South Georgia before it raged on across the state, ultimately leaving at least 25 Georgians dead and up to 1.3 million homes in the dark at its peak. The highest concentrations of outages are centered around Augusta, Savannah and Valdosta.

Georgia Power assured customers Wednesday morning that restoration efforts are continuing “around the clock.”

“Our crews are continuing to navigate flooded areas and standing water using special equipment designed for use in marshes to reach lines, work around and remove downed trees, and even rebuild parts of the grid,” said Georgia Power, in a post on the social media site X.

On Wednesday, Harris will survey parts of Georgia, though exactly where she will be has not been shared. The vice president, who has already spoken to state and local officials in areas affected by the storm, will also deliver remarks and update the public on the federal response.

Separately, President Joe Biden will travel to North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday.

Atlanta may have escaped the worst of the storm, but flooding issues have persisted after the city experienced the most rainfall it’s seen over a 48-hour period since the 19th century.

Major disaster declarations have been approved for 41 Georgia counties, making residents eligible for emergency payments and other Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

While that is less than the request for roughly 90 counties, including metro Atlanta’s core counties, to be included in the declaration, FEMA sometimes issues disaster declarations on a rolling basis to free up funds for storm-ravaged counties sooner as it works to complete evaluations on others. That’s what happened after Hurricane Idalia bombarded the Southeast in August 2023.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

