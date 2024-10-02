Helene in Georgia: More than 400,000 still without power, VP Harris to visit

“Our crews are continuing to navigate flooded areas and standing water using special equipment designed for use in marshes to reach lines, work around and remove downed trees, and even rebuild parts of the grid,” said Georgia Power, in a post on the social media site X.

On Wednesday, Harris will survey parts of Georgia, though exactly where she will be has not been shared. The vice president, who has already spoken to state and local officials in areas affected by the storm, will also deliver remarks and update the public on the federal response.

Separately, President Joe Biden will travel to North Carolina and South Carolina on Wednesday.

Atlanta may have escaped the worst of the storm, but flooding issues have persisted after the city experienced the most rainfall it’s seen over a 48-hour period since the 19th century.

Major disaster declarations have been approved for 41 Georgia counties, making residents eligible for emergency payments and other Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.

While that is less than the request for roughly 90 counties, including metro Atlanta’s core counties, to be included in the declaration, FEMA sometimes issues disaster declarations on a rolling basis to free up funds for storm-ravaged counties sooner as it works to complete evaluations on others. That’s what happened after Hurricane Idalia bombarded the Southeast in August 2023.