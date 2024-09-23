A.M. ATL: Apalachee begins the long road back

Morning, y’all! Welcome to the second day of fall in Georgia, where high temperatures are still in the low 90s.

News wise, we’ve got full coverage on that “disappointing” Falcons loss (sans Taylor Swift), the Dream’s New York nightmare and the Atlanta opera’s interesting next act. Plus a police K-9 with a very particular set of skills.

But first: Apalachee High School tiptoes toward reopening.

***

RETURNING TO THE SCENE

Can you imagine?

Can you imagine being 14, or 16, or 18 years old, and going back to the place where someone shot and killed your classmates and teachers? Less than three weeks later? And trying to focus? To learn?

To fall back into what used to be your life?

The students at Apalachee High School don’t have to imagine. They’re living it this week — first with today’s on-campus open house, then with tomorrow’s resumption of classes.

“I really love school. I enjoy school,” 16-year-old Isaac Sanguma told the AJC. “I felt safe at school, but going back, I really don’t know.”

Apalachee and Barrow County leaders say students, teachers and families can count on an increased law enforcement presence. More counselors and therapy dogs, too.

The hallway where the Sept. 4 shooting took place? That will remain closed throughout the year — meaning buses will ferry students to another building a few miles away for social studies classes.

Principal Jessica Rehberg says she’s “thought through every detail” of the return. That includes the schedule.

Tuesday is a half-day. Every school day until Oct. 14 will be, too.

Even that’s flexible.

“We’re all going to have good days, bad days, plenty of ups and downs in between,” Barrow County Superintendent Dallas LeDuff said. “And you aren’t alone in this.”

I imagine the students know that, deep down.

But I can’t imagine how they’re feeling.

Stay tuned to AJC.com for the latest news, and find more Apalachee High coverage below.

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

🏛️ Today: A co-founder of the company that owned the submersible that imploded en route to the Titanic plans to testify before the U.S. Coast Guard.

🐘 Tuesday: Former President Donald Trump makes a campaign stop in Savannah. In Atlanta, third-party presidential candidates make their ballot access pitches before the Georgia Supreme Court.

On the sports front: The Braves start a crucial home series with the Mets. The Dream take on the Liberty in Game 2 of their WNBA playoff series.

⚖️ Wednesday: Reality TV star Julie Chrisley hopes a resentencing hearing will shorten her seven-year prison sentence on federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

🏳️‍🌈 Thursday: Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance makes appearances in Flowery Branch and Macon. The Out on Film festival kicks off in Atlanta.

🎶 Friday: Singer-songwriter Maxwell brings his “Serenade” tour to State Farm Arena.

***

ARIA READY FOR THIS?

The historic clubhouse at Buckhead’s Bobby Jones Golf Course is getting new life — as an arts center.

Colleague Zach Hansen reports that the Atlanta Opera will embark on a $45 million project to host offices, rehearsal areas, a theater and a recital hall at the Beltline-adjacent property.

“A state-of-the-art facility in this park setting will be a source of creativity for our local and visiting musicians,” the opera’s general and artistic director said.

***

THE HERO WE NEED

It’s been more than a year since the Georgia Department of Transportation dramatically scaled back its HERO program, which sends trucks when you’re stuck on the side of the highway.

GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry says full service could resume by the end of 2024.

***

GOOD BOY

Meet Sherlock, an adorable yellow lab who helps Cobb County police by sniffing out hidden electronic devices such as memory cards and cameras.

Why? Because such devices can provide key evidence of crimes like sex trafficking and child pornography.

More public safety coverage: South Downtown’s new owners install security cameras

***

FOURTH-AND-OUCH

The Falcons defense more than held its own against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but a controversial non-pass interference call and injuries derailed Atlanta’s upset bid in Sunday night’s 22-17 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Even with Taylor Swift’s no-show, the matchup included some celebrity star power, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. Prior to the game, the nearly 82-year-old reiterated his succession plan for the franchise.

Braves: Jorge Soler’s seventh-inning RBI fueled a much-needed 5-4 win over the Marlins. The team is two games back of the Mets for the final playoff spot.

Jorge Soler’s seventh-inning RBI fueled a much-needed 5-4 win over the Marlins. The team is two games back of the Mets for the final playoff spot. Dream: An ugly 83-69 playoff-opening loss to the Liberty means Tuesday night’s Game 2 in New York is a must-win.

***

GOOD EATS

Lots of new restaurants here or arriving soon, including Natalie Bianca in Cascade Heights, Pizza Jeans at Phipps Plaza and Bocado in Sandy Springs. Also ... a hip-hop-themed baked potato bar?

***

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

» Zoo Atlanta’s pandas leaving in mid-October

» One detained after shots fired during community event at South Cobb High

» Cobb parents indicted after 17-month-old drowns in tub

» Offset leads music workshop, shares advice at Morehouse

» This Columbus native is Georgia’s strongest man

***

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 23, 1906

The Atlanta Race Massacre began.

Fueled by fabricated stories of Black men assaulting white women published in newspapers like the Atlanta Constitution and the Atlanta Journal, a mob descended upon the city’s Black communities.

At least two dozen Black Atlantans died, with hundreds more injured.

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC contributor Jenni Girtman caught 5-year-old volunteer Cassidy Chisholm helping her mom pack jambalaya kits during the Atlanta Hawks’ “Million Meal Park” event at State Farm Arena.

***

ONE MORE THING

Don’t miss this delightful story about former President Jimmy Carter’s White House aides still meeting(virtually) to talk politics. They call it COFAD — or Carter Old Farts Amiable Discussions.

***

