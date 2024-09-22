Healing through joy: The Rock meets with Apalachee football team in Atlanta

That electric atmosphere was notable for the team whose defensive coordinator and math teacher Ricky Aspinwall was among four people killed in the Sept. 4 shooting. Math teacher Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo also died while nine others were injured, police said.

Apalachee head coach Mike Hancock said the message to his team since the tragedy has been about being around your teammates and healing together. They previously served as honorary guests of the Atlanta Falcons during their practice at Flowery Branch on Sept. 13.

But their time at the soundstage was another big moment for a team still reeling. Many students put out their outstretched arms in excitement. Johnson made sure to give them a high-five.

Johnson then took the mic like he was back in the wrestling ring and posed for a selfie, as some students continued to scream and put their hands on his head. “Like I was their dad, rubbing it for good luck,” joked the actor, who is in Atlanta filming a movie.

The team surrounded him before everyone eventually yelled “Apalachee baby!” in unison.

Going forward, Johnson, who said he was in touch with Hancock, will attend the team’s first home game, which is still to be determined. After cancelling its last few games, Apalachee’s next scheduled contest is Sept. 27 at Clarke Central in Athens.

Johnson hoped those smiles and laughs would help their healing process. While saying his final goodbyes in Atlanta last week, Johnson said the last student hugged him and said, “we needed this, Rock.”

“So did I,” Johnson replied.