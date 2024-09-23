Official explains non-pass interference call against Kyle Pitts was ‘real-time call’

A key play in the Falcons’ 22-17 loss to the Chiefs was a non-pass interference call on defensive back Bryan Cook against tight end Kyle Pitts in the end zone late in the game. The Falcons faced third-and-5 from the 6-yard line with 4:12 remaining. Replays showed the Cook made contact with Pitts well before the pass from Kirk Cousins arrived. The pass was incomplete and the Falcons failed to convert the ensuing fourth-down attempt.
Referee Tra Blank was interviewed by Professional Football Writers Association’s D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as pool reporter following the game. The following are the questions and answers on the play.
Q. Could you explain to us why nothing was called on the play in which Kyle (Pitts) and Bryan Cook got tangled in the end zone, when the ball was in the air?
A. That is a real-time call that officials have to make a judgment on. From the angle that they had at the time, they did not feel that there was a foul committed.
Q. Is that reviewable by replay because it looks like (Cook) is pretty much tackling (Pitts) when you see the back angle view?
A. No. Pass interference is not reviewable by replay.
Q. So that’s it. There was no interference from the angle that the refs saw?
A. You are exactly correct. That is a judgment call and in real-time, with the angle we had, we did not feel that there was a foul committed.
Q. If it was under two minutes, would it have been reviewable?
A. No, pass interference is not reviewable.
Q. Not at all. Ok. They just have to make that call on the field or not?
A. That’s a real-time judgment call for us, yes. We do the best we can to make that decision.
