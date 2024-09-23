Official explains non-pass interference call against Kyle Pitts was ‘real-time call’

A. That is a real-time call that officials have to make a judgment on. From the angle that they had at the time, they did not feel that there was a foul committed.

Q. Is that reviewable by replay because it looks like (Cook) is pretty much tackling (Pitts) when you see the back angle view?

A. No. Pass interference is not reviewable by replay.

Q. So that’s it. There was no interference from the angle that the refs saw?

A. You are exactly correct. That is a judgment call and in real-time, with the angle we had, we did not feel that there was a foul committed.

Q. If it was under two minutes, would it have been reviewable?

A. No, pass interference is not reviewable.

Q. Not at all. Ok. They just have to make that call on the field or not?

A. That’s a real-time judgment call for us, yes. We do the best we can to make that decision.