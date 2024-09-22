1 detained after shots fired during community event at South Cobb High School

A suspect was detained after gunfire erupted Saturday night during a community event at South Cobb High School, officials said.

Cobb police said at least one person was injured after the gathering in Austell, though their condition is unknown at this time. It’s unclear if they were shot.

Several law enforcement officers responded to campus after the shooting, and caution tape surrounded an area near the school’s football field. A police spokesperson did not release additional details on what led up to the incident, saying they would be “forthcoming, pending the findings of this investigation.”