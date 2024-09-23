It appears that Taylor Swift did not make it to Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs.
As of halftime, there had been no sighting of the superstar at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This would be the first Chiefs game this season that she did not attend.
Swift has been to 15 NFL games since the start of the 2023 season, doing so in support of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has had two receptions for four yards as of halftime.
The Falcons lead 14-13 at the half.
Swift is currently on a break from the Eras Tour, which is set to resume on Oct. 18 in Miami. Swift was spotted in New York on Saturday night with model Gigi Hadid.
While Swift had not been seen in attendance, a handful of other celebrities were on hand, including Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Samuel L. Jackson, Instagram influencers Jett and Pookie, comedian Heather McMahan and competitive eater Joey Chestnut.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is also in attendance for the game, with Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s Ring of Honor enshrinement planned for halftime. Goodell recently donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe for the family of Ricky Aspinwall, the Apalachee High School assistant football coach who died in a school shooting. The Apalachee football team, which recently visited a Falcons practice, was also in the stands for the Falcons-Chiefs game.
Taylor Swift at NFL games | Photos
Take a look at photos of Taylor Swift in attendance at NFL games.
About the Author