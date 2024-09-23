It appears that Taylor Swift did not make it to Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs.

As of halftime, there had been no sighting of the superstar at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This would be the first Chiefs game this season that she did not attend.

Swift has been to 15 NFL games since the start of the 2023 season, doing so in support of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has had two receptions for four yards as of halftime.