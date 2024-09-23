Business

Criminals beware: Security cameras keep watch on Atlanta’s South Downtown

Flock Security installs variety of high-tech cameras and sensors to prevent — or quickly snuff out — illicit activity across 10-block stretch of downtown Atlanta.
Bailey Quintrell, chief strategy officer for Flock Safety, speaks after a news event in South Downtown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Quintrell outlined the strategic vision behind the deployment of AI-powered security cameras in the area. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC).

By
49 minutes ago

Safety is often a numbers game in urban environments where crowds of commuters, residents and passersby discourage crime through their omnipresence.

Security is a challenge for areas full of derelict and empty buildings going through sweeping revitalization campaigns, such as a well-known part of Atlanta called South Downtown. The 10-block area near the Five Points MARTA station is filled with the city’s largest collection of century-old brick and stone buildings, which are primed for renovation and reuse.

But without many feet currently on the streets, South Downtown’s owners said they have to turn to other tools to proactively prevent crime.

Jon Birdsong, the head of the South Downtown redevelopment effort, announced a partnership Friday with Atlanta-based Flock Safety to install security technology across the area. It includes more than a dozen artificial intelligence-powered security cameras, several license plate-reading cameras and gunshot detectors.

“They recognized that one of the hurdles to having a thriving community is safety,” said Bailey Quintrell, chief strategy officer for Flock. “And this is an area where a lot of people haven’t felt safe.”

ExploreSouth Downtown owners add landmark shoe store’s building to portfolio

Birdsong and his co-investor David Cummings, the serial entrepreneurs behind Atlanta Ventures and the Atlanta Tech Village, recently acquired 56 buildings and several acres of parking lots across South Downtown. Their vision is to create “Startup City,” a haven for entrepreneurs surrounded by shops, restaurants, co-working offices and residential conversions.

Jon Birdsong, an Atlanta technology entrepreneur, speaks during a news event in South Downtown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Birdsong emphasized the importance of technological innovations in community development and business growth in Atlanta. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Birdsong said safety is paramount if they’re to succeed.

“Not only has Flock Safety been implemented, it’s already been leveraged to solve crime in the neighborhood,” Birdsong said, adding cameras on Thursday spotted burglars who stole tools from a South Downtown contractor. The suspects were arrested and charged by Atlanta police.

Founded in 2017, Flock has grown from Atlanta startup to widespread security company. It has partnered with roughly 5,000 communities and law enforcement agencies across the country, including several in metro Atlanta.

Some have raised concerns about privacy risks posed by the broad use of the security cameras and artificial intelligence, and the potential for misuse or over-surveillance.

Quintrell said AI is a helpful tool for monitoring several cameras at once, looking to flag irregularities for security review and potential law enforcement response.

“An individual can’t watch a lot of cameras effectively,” he said.

‘Security in mind’

Violent crime in Atlanta has significantly decreased from post-pandemic highs.

By midyear, Atlanta police reported both aggravated assault and robbery cases were down more than 10% compared to 2023. While this year has seen a handful more homicide cases compared to last year, the number is significantly decreased from 2021 and 2022 levels.

Downtown Atlanta has served as the backdrop to high-profile violent incidents that stick in people’s memories — even if crime stats are higher in other parts of the metro area. It’s a stigma downtown stakeholders say they want to shake.

ExploreHigh-profile violent incidents raise concerns in downtown Atlanta

Egbert Perry, CEO of developer Integral Group, told a crowd of mostly suburban politicians and developers last month that the entire metro area is reliant upon Atlanta’s reputation.

“The region relies on a healthy core,” Perry, who is helping redevelop downtown’s 2 Peachtree tower into housing, said Aug. 9 at the annual Intersection conference in Sandy Springs. “If you want to see the region die, let the heart die.”

CIM Group, the developer behind the $5 billion redevelopment of the Gulch known as Centennial Yards, shares that sentiment. Located in the shadow of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the massive project includes multiple towers under construction alongside a new private street grid. CIM Group will be able to provide its own security on its streets.

ExploreGeorgia-Pacific to transform iconic Atlanta HQ into mixed-use destination

Brian McGowan, the CIM executive helming the Centennial Yards project, said: “The success of downtown Atlanta’s resurgence is dependent on people feeling safe.”

“We are not only investing a lot of time and money in the latest technologies, but we are also designing the buildings and spaces with security in mind,” McGowan continued. “For people who come to Centennial Yards with bad intentions, I can tell you a few things right now — there will be zero tolerance for bad behavior, we will know who you are and there will be guaranteed consequences.”

Garrett Langley, Flock’s CEO, had a similar message.

“Rest assured that if a crime happens in South Downtown, it will be solved,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

