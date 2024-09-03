Atlanta Braves

MLB postseason picture: Braves enter huge series with Mets two games back

Atlanta Braves left fielder Ramón Laureano catches a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jesús Sánchez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves left fielder Ramón Laureano catches a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jesús Sánchez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By AJC Sports
Updated 17 minutes ago

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 22.

It’s here. Well, on Tuesday.

Braves vs. Mets.

A playoff spot could be decided.

The Braves defeated the Marlins on Sunday, taking two of three in Florida. Their final six games will be at home. The Mets defeated the Phillies, taking three of four and preventing Philadelphia from clinching the division. Their final six game are on the road. In addition, the Diamondbacks had a big lead but lost to the Brewers. Headed into the three-game series, the Mets hold a two-game lead over the Braves. The Mets are tied with the Diamondbacks and hold the tiebreaker.

Five of the 12 playoff teams have been decided.

A Dodgers win and the Phillies loss, move Los Angeles back to the No. 1 seed in the National League. The Tigers currently hold the No. 6 seed in the American League, replacing the Twins.

Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.

If the playoffs started today:

National League

No. 1: Dodgers

No. 2: Phillies

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets

Clinched division: Brewers

Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Phillies

90% or better: Padres, Diamondbacks

50-89%: Mets

10-49%: Braves

1-9%: None

American League

No. 1: Yankees

No. 2: Guardians

No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers

No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals

Clinched division: Guardians

Clinched playoff berth: Yankees

90% or better: Orioles, Astros

50-89%: Twins, Royals, Tigers

10-49%: None

1-9%: Mariners

Braves remaining schedule

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals

By AJC Sports

