MLB postseason picture: Braves enter huge series with Mets two games back

Here is the current MLB playoff picture after games on Sept. 22.
It’s here. Well, on Tuesday.
Braves vs. Mets.
A playoff spot could be decided.
The Braves defeated the Marlins on Sunday, taking two of three in Florida. Their final six games will be at home. The Mets defeated the Phillies, taking three of four and preventing Philadelphia from clinching the division. Their final six game are on the road. In addition, the Diamondbacks had a big lead but lost to the Brewers. Headed into the three-game series, the Mets hold a two-game lead over the Braves. The Mets are tied with the Diamondbacks and hold the tiebreaker.
Five of the 12 playoff teams have been decided.
A Dodgers win and the Phillies loss, move Los Angeles back to the No. 1 seed in the National League. The Tigers currently hold the No. 6 seed in the American League, replacing the Twins.
Return daily for updates. Percentages to make playoffs are from FanGraphs.
If the playoffs started today:
National League
No. 1: Dodgers
No. 2: Phillies
No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks
No. 4: Padres vs. No. 5 Mets
Clinched division: Brewers
Clinched playoff berth: Dodgers, Phillies
90% or better: Padres, Diamondbacks
50-89%: Mets
10-49%: Braves
1-9%: None
American League
No. 1: Yankees
No. 2: Guardians
No. 3 Astros vs. No. 6 Tigers
No. 4 Orioles vs. No. 5 Royals
Clinched division: Guardians
Clinched playoff berth: Yankees
90% or better: Orioles, Astros
50-89%: Twins, Royals, Tigers
10-49%: None
1-9%: Mariners
Braves remaining schedule
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: vs. Mets
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: vs. Royals
