Atlanta Falcons

Samuel L. Jackson to help preview tonight’s game

Samuel L. Jackson attends the 75th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Samuel L. Jackson attends the 75th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
By
45 minutes ago

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, a longtime Falcons fan and an Academy Award honoree for lifetime achievement, will star in the cinematic opening sequence for tonight’s Kansas City Chiefs-Atlanta Falcons Sunday Night Football game on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m., with game set for 8:20 p.m.

Jackson, a Morehouse graduate, was a vendor at the Falcons’ games at the old Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium. He will highlight the team’s history and preview the challenge of facing the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

In the opening, Jackson discusses his fandom, closing with a look at the matchup:

“The challenges come at you fast and they come at you furious…never more so when their names are Kelce and Mahomes.”

“It’s about fighting with everything you’ve got to survive…and taking advantage of nights that can get everyone talking about you differently…nights like this where you play hard, hit hard, and RISE UP!”

To watch tonight’s cinematic opening sequence, click here.

Jackson, is currently starring in Peacock’s original limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Both Jackson and minority-owner of the Falcons Will Packer, executive producer of Fight Night, will be in attendance at tonight’s game.

Terrence Howard, from left, Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle, Taraji P. Henson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the premiere of Peacock's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

Falcons storm back to upset Eagles on last-minute touchdown
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

QB corner: Falcons’ Kirk Cousins on facing the Chiefs
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins: ‘We had to do it anyway we could’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With game on the line, Kirk Cousins shows why Falcons spent big on him
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Arthur Blank reiterates succession plan is for Falcons to remain in family31m ago
Arthur Blank excited about how Falcons are shaping up
Demaryius Thomas, several Falcons and local players among nominees for Hall of Fame
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Less than 3 weeks after shooting, students, staff to return to Apalachee High
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader updates the status of the HERO program
Meet Sherlock, the Cobb K-9 trained to sniff out hidden electronics