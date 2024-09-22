Samuel L. Jackson to help preview tonight’s game

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, a longtime Falcons fan and an Academy Award honoree for lifetime achievement, will star in the cinematic opening sequence for tonight’s Kansas City Chiefs-Atlanta Falcons Sunday Night Football game on NBC and Peacock.
Coverage begins at 7 p.m., with game set for 8:20 p.m.
Jackson, a Morehouse graduate, was a vendor at the Falcons’ games at the old Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium. He will highlight the team’s history and preview the challenge of facing the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
In the opening, Jackson discusses his fandom, closing with a look at the matchup:
“The challenges come at you fast and they come at you furious…never more so when their names are Kelce and Mahomes.”
“It’s about fighting with everything you’ve got to survive…and taking advantage of nights that can get everyone talking about you differently…nights like this where you play hard, hit hard, and RISE UP!”
To watch tonight’s cinematic opening sequence, click here.
Jackson, is currently starring in Peacock’s original limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Both Jackson and minority-owner of the Falcons Will Packer, executive producer of Fight Night, will be in attendance at tonight’s game.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
