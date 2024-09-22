Samuel L. Jackson to help preview tonight’s game

In the opening, Jackson discusses his fandom, closing with a look at the matchup:

“The challenges come at you fast and they come at you furious…never more so when their names are Kelce and Mahomes.”

“It’s about fighting with everything you’ve got to survive…and taking advantage of nights that can get everyone talking about you differently…nights like this where you play hard, hit hard, and RISE UP!”

To watch tonight’s cinematic opening sequence, click here.