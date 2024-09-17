Trans actor and activist brings movie debut home for Out on Film

“In the theater scene in Atlanta, there just weren’t roles for me as a trans person,” he said. As a remedy, Schofield, in essence, hired himself. He created a one-man show centered on the nuances, challenges, pathos and occasional wry humor of living as a trans man called “Becoming a Man in 127 Easy Steps.”

In 2007-08 he traveled across the country debuting his solo show in Seattle, Houston and Atlanta, putting a topic front and center that was not a part of the popular lexicon at the time.

Credit: Joanna DeGeneres Credit: Joanna DeGeneres

Now, 17 years later, Schofield is premiering his film version of the show at this year’s Out on Film festival taking place Sept. 26-Oct. 6. The one-hour film is directed by trans activist Andrea James and was financed entirely through crowdfunding. To make the film, which blends animation, live action and performance, Schofield returned to Atlanta where he shot the theatrical segments of the film at 7 Stages over the course of two weeks.

The film premiere is a homecoming of sorts for Schofield and part of a growing representation at the festival of Atlanta-nurtured talent, said festival Director Jim Farmer.

“What I’m most proud of overall is the fact that more and more Atlanta or Atlanta-adjacent films and filmmakers are available to us each year. I can remember trying to round up local filmmakers 15 years ago, and there were only a handful and now there are hundreds. This year we have several features and documentaries birthed and taking place in Atlanta and two full programs of Atlanta short films.”

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The theatrical version of “Becoming a Man” is interactive with the crowd shouting out a number and Schofield performing that scene out of the 127 vignettes he had written. He initially thought technology might be further along by now to let him bring some “choose your adventure” interactivity to the film. As an alternative, Schofield has fashioned himself as an interlocutor dressed in a natty midnight blue suit who introduces each new “episode,” a la Rod Serling in “The Twilight Zone.”

For Schofield, turning his stage show into a film was all about expanding his audience. “It really was so that it could go much further to a much wider audience than I’m able to do one theater at a time,” he said.

Telling trans men’s stories is important because “trans men are so much less visible in culture,” he said.

“As much as visibility gets trans women killed — which is a reality — our invisibility is what contributes to the suicide problem that trans men have. Over 50% of us attempt suicide. And that, I think, has so much to do with the fact that we lose our community. You know, it’s hard to find each other.”

Despite the initial difficulty in finding roles after graduation, Schofield has managed to forge a career in Los Angeles. For his recurring role as Nick on the soap opera “The Bad and the Beautiful,” he became the first trans actor nominated for an Emmy Award. He’s been a consultant on Sam Levinson’s hit HBO series “Euphoria” (which he says helped him land a role on Levinson’s “The Idol”), and he’s currently featured in “Off Ramp,” a road move streaming now about Insane Clown Posse fans heading to the annual gathering of the Juggalos. In addition to his acting career, Schofield provides training to companies and other institutions on creating equitable workplaces for trans employees.

“Our stories are so potent and so helpful for everyone to hear, because they’re the story of profound change. And you don’t have to change your gender to change profoundly,” he said.

“I am super excited to do Out on Film,” said Schofield, “to be able to come home to the community that birthed this show with me.”

“Becoming a Man in 127 Easy Steps” screens 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema and is available to stream Sept. 29-Oct. 13.

Festival highlights

There are more than 150 films in this year’s Out on Film. Here are some favorites.

“Cashing Out”

This fascinating documentary recounts the bizarre life insurance hack that allowed gay men during the height of the AIDS crisis to sell their life insurance policies to investors for cash in order to afford medical care, housing or to fulfill one last dream of travel or homeownership. “Gay-death-profiteering” allowed investors to become rich but also allowed for the unsavory scenario of banking on the death of gay men to capitalize on investments. 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Streams Oct. 1-13.

“A House Is Not a Disco”

If you can get past the opaque title, this illuminating documentary about Fire Island, New York, is a fly on-the-wall vision of a gay mecca. A magical refuge and a place of love and acceptance, Fire Island suggests a Peter Pan Neverland, a “homo normative” paradise of parties, friendship and freedom from discrimination. As the story progresses, some visitors speak to other less pleasant dimensions, including classism, unchecked hedonism and the toll climate change is taking on the island. But overall, the film is a glimpse of a special kind of paradise, what one resident calls “the quest for joy” in terrestrial form. 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Streams Oct. 3-13.

“Pace”

Featured in the Transfabulous shorts program, “Pace” centers on Remy, the manager at a boxing gym who is anticipating completing his transition to male and coming to terms with how it will affect his partner and himself. This beautifully lensed drama shows another side of the trans experience full of doubt and frustration that feels revelatory. Noon Sept. 29. Available to stream Sept. 30-Oct. 13.

“Young Hearts”

The opening night film is a tear-jerker, a disarmingly sweet story about 14-year-old Elias who falls in love with the more sophisticated new kid in town, Alexander. “Young Hearts” is in many ways Belgian director Anthony Schatteman’s valentine to his younger self. As the young lovers go public, you keep waiting for the unpleasant fallout so many other dramas revert to. But Schatteman is focused on something far more hopeful and tender that will leave audiences swooning with happiness. 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

“Sebastian”

Ruaridh Mollica is captivating as ambitious London-based writer Max who moonlights as a sex worker named Sebastian. Max uses the work and the insight it offers into people’s hidden lives as the basis for the novel he is writing. Scenes of Sebastian’s time with his customers offer a romantic, raw and sometimes harsh view of sex work, but Max remains defiantly self-aware and — almost always — in control of the encounters. Director Mikko Mäkelä has created a seductively self-possessed character and an intriguing vision of the complicated, sometimes exploitive, sometimes satisfying exchange of sex for money. 9:15 p.m. Sept. 27.

All screenings at Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema

FESTIVAL PREVIEW

Out on Film. Sept. 26-Oct. 6. $12-$400. Landmark Midtown Art Cinema, 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta; and Out Front Theatre Company, 999 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta. outonfilm.org.