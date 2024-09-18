Georgia’s highest court will hear oral arguments next week about whether minor presidential candidates Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz should be on the November ballot, after two months of a legal back-and-forth in which the state Democratic Party has attempted to keep them off.

If the court rules in favor of West and De la Cruz, they would join presidential contenders Democrat Kamala Harris, Republican Donald Trump, Libertarian Chase Oliver and The Green Party’s nominee Jill Stein. It would be the first time since 1948 that Georgia voters could choose from six presidential candidates.

The Democrat-backed legal challenges are part of a nationwide push to keep the liberal candidates off state ballots where they could siphon votes away from Harris in a tight presidential race. President Joe Biden beat Trump by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020′s election. In what’s expected to be a close race to the White House between Harris and Trump, a few thousand votes could determine who wins Georgia’s 16 electoral votes this time around.