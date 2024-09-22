Arthur Blank reiterates succession plan is for Falcons to remain in family

Falcons owner Arthur Blank had previously said his succession plan intended to keep the Falcons in his family. He reiterated that plan to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week.
“Our family is on track for that,” he said. “We’re going to keep that in our family. That’s where our commitment has been, that’s where our plans are. So that hasn’t changed and won’t change. We’re thrilled to operate as stewards, custodians of this franchise. We trying to elevate it to the next level every year for our fans and the National Football League.”
Blank, who turns 82 next week, was inducted into the Falcons’ Ring of Honor on Sunday. He’s owned the Falcons since February 2002, overseeing some of the highest highs (and lowest lows) in franchise history.
Under Blank, the Falcons have employed two of the most successful coaches in their history (Mike Smith and Dan Quinn). They’ve had their two best quarterbacks in Matt Ryan and Michael Vick. Blank helped get Mercedes-Benz Stadium built, aided in bringing MLS soccer to Atlanta and is well known for his philanthropy in the community.
Blank has six children. His son Josh was recently named vice president of executive strategy at Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). Josh previously worked in the NFL office in New York.
