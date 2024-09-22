Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Blank reiterates succession plan is for Falcons to remain in family

Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank and Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay faced the media during a press conference a day after the announcement of the firing of Arthur Smith hours after the Falcons lost their last game of the season 48-17 against the New Orleans Saints. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank and Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay faced the media during a press conference a day after the announcement of the firing of Arthur Smith hours after the Falcons lost their last game of the season 48-17 against the New Orleans Saints. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
34 minutes ago

Falcons owner Arthur Blank had previously said his succession plan intended to keep the Falcons in his family. He reiterated that plan to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week.

“Our family is on track for that,” he said. “We’re going to keep that in our family. That’s where our commitment has been, that’s where our plans are. So that hasn’t changed and won’t change. We’re thrilled to operate as stewards, custodians of this franchise. We trying to elevate it to the next level every year for our fans and the National Football League.”

Blank, who turns 82 next week, was inducted into the Falcons’ Ring of Honor on Sunday. He’s owned the Falcons since February 2002, overseeing some of the highest highs (and lowest lows) in franchise history.

Under Blank, the Falcons have employed two of the most successful coaches in their history (Mike Smith and Dan Quinn). They’ve had their two best quarterbacks in Matt Ryan and Michael Vick. Blank helped get Mercedes-Benz Stadium built, aided in bringing MLS soccer to Atlanta and is well known for his philanthropy in the community.

Blank has six children. His son Josh was recently named vice president of executive strategy at Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE). Josh previously worked in the NFL office in New York.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank greets some fans before the North Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank talks legacy, championship hopes as he enters Falcons’ Ring of Honor
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Arthur Blank excited about how Falcons are shaping up
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

In honor of Arthur Blank, free dogs, chips and soda at Falcons-Chiefs game
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The wait is over. After three seasons, Falcons return to MNF
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Samuel L. Jackson to help preview tonight’s game 47m ago
Arthur Blank excited about how Falcons are shaping up
Demaryius Thomas, several Falcons and local players among nominees for Hall of Fame
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Less than 3 weeks after shooting, students, staff to return to Apalachee High
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader updates the status of the HERO program
Meet Sherlock, the Cobb K-9 trained to sniff out hidden electronics