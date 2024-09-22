Arthur Blank reiterates succession plan is for Falcons to remain in family

Falcons owner Arthur Blank had previously said his succession plan intended to keep the Falcons in his family. He reiterated that plan to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week.

“Our family is on track for that,” he said. “We’re going to keep that in our family. That’s where our commitment has been, that’s where our plans are. So that hasn’t changed and won’t change. We’re thrilled to operate as stewards, custodians of this franchise. We trying to elevate it to the next level every year for our fans and the National Football League.”