Meet Sherlock, the Cobb K-9 trained to sniff out hidden electronics

One micro-SD card, for example, can store hundreds of thousands of images, making it an important part of an investigation. The challenge lies in the fact these devices are often tiny and disguised as everyday objects — such as a children’s toy, a car key or a charging plug.

That’s where Sherlock comes in. Trained to sniff out the specific chemical used in all data-storing devices, including mobile phones and tablets, the labrador retriever can spot electronics the human eye cannot.

“Sherlock will be able to go into our community and help find and prosecute offenders targeting children,” Assistant Chief Gina Hawkins said during Friday’s news conference unveiling Sherlock.

During the event, the dog showcased his detection skills, finding a laptop tucked under a wooden crate and a tiny flash drive hidden between a piece of metal and wood, both in less than 2 minutes. Each time, he sat in front of the area where the device was hidden, tapping his front paw to indicate his find.

Sherlock is the only electronic detection K-9 being used in the metro Atlanta area and just the second in Georgia, according to Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens.

“He’ll be available for every city and county law enforcement in Cobb County, as well as surrounding jurisdictions,” Owens said.

Donated by Defenders for Children, an organization that raises money to help place electronic detection K-9s with law enforcement agencies, Sherlock spent two months in training with Deputy Carl Cramer.

“So far, about 16 are out there working, and this particular one was very easy to place because you have a staff and a sheriff that cares,” Toni Clark, executive director of Defenders for Children, said.

As a food-driven dog, Sherlock must practice searching for devices with Cramer at all meal times, regardless of whether they have been called into the field or not. Cramer’s young children often help him hide devices around the house for Sherlock to find.

“They really are a team,” Clark said of the bond between Sherlock and Cramer.

In addition to working on investigations, Sherlock will be used to find illegal electronic devices hidden within prisons and act as a therapy dog for those affected by crimes.

“Together, we are taking a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to protect our community and enhance our investigative capabilities,” Cobb Communications Manager Glenn Hassan said.

But it’s not all work for Sherlock. Just like his human partners, the K-9 enjoys his downtime, particularly with a game of fetch.

“We play with tennis balls all day, all day, every day,” Cramer said. “That’s all he wants to do. He loves fetching the tennis ball.”