Maxwell will return to Atlanta with Jazmine Sullivan for Serenade Tour

Maxwell is hitting the road again.

But this time, he’s bringing R&B singers Jazmine Sullivan and October London along for the ride. Today, the neo-soul legend announced the dates for “Serenade,” his North American tour. He’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 27.

The “Serenade” tour kicks off in Hollywood, Florida, in September and ends in Los Angeles in October. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via musze.com and livenation.com. Meet-and-greet and VIP packages are available for all tour dates.