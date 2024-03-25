Maxwell will return to Atlanta with Jazmine Sullivan for Serenade Tour

Maxwell is hitting the road again.
But this time, he’s bringing R&B singers Jazmine Sullivan and October London along for the ride. Today, the neo-soul legend announced the dates for “Serenade,” his North American tour. He’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 27.
The “Serenade” tour kicks off in Hollywood, Florida, in September and ends in Los Angeles in October. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via musze.com and livenation.com. Meet-and-greet and VIP packages are available for all tour dates.
Maxwell previously performed in Georgia last spring at the Stockbridge Amphitheatre with Marsha Ambrosius. The year before, he brought the “Night Tour” to State Farm Arena with Joe and Anthony Hamilton. His current trek marks a reunion with Grammy-winning singer Jazmine Sullivan, who last toured with Maxwell in 2008.
Maxwell’s last album was 2016′s “Black Summers’ Night,” which featured the hit “Lake by the Ocean.” Jazmine Sullivan dropped her critically acclaimed album “Heaux Tales” in 2021. Budding R&B singer October London, best known for his new hit “Back to Your Place,” released his “The Rebirth of Marvin” album last year.
MAXWELL 2024 TOUR DATES
Sept. 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Sept. 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sept. 17 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 20 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum
Sept. 21 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sept. 27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sept. 28 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Sept. 29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 1 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Oct.3 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Oct. 4 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena
Oct. 6 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Oct. 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Oct. 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar’s Arena
Oct. 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Oct. 16 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum
Oct. 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Oct. 19 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Oct. 20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct. 23 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Oct. 25 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Oct. 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
