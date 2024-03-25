Arts and Culture

Maxwell will return to Atlanta with Jazmine Sullivan for Serenade Tour

His concert will be at State Farm Arena this fall
The 36-year-old R&B singer has been on hiatus for almost eight years and was eager to show his fans what they'd been missing.

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / www.robbsphotos.com

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / www.robbsphotos.com

The 36-year-old R&B singer has been on hiatus for almost eight years and was eager to show his fans what they'd been missing.
By
0 minutes ago

Maxwell is hitting the road again.

But this time, he’s bringing R&B singers Jazmine Sullivan and October London along for the ride. Today, the neo-soul legend announced the dates for “Serenade,” his North American tour. He’ll stop at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 27.

The “Serenade” tour kicks off in Hollywood, Florida, in September and ends in Los Angeles in October. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via musze.com and livenation.com. Meet-and-greet and VIP packages are available for all tour dates.

Maxwell previously performed in Georgia last spring at the Stockbridge Amphitheatre with Marsha Ambrosius. The year before, he brought the “Night Tour” to State Farm Arena with Joe and Anthony Hamilton. His current trek marks a reunion with Grammy-winning singer Jazmine Sullivan, who last toured with Maxwell in 2008.

ExploreMaxwell brings that Sumthin’ Sumthin’ to Stockbridge Amphitheater

Maxwell’s last album was 2016′s “Black Summers’ Night,” which featured the hit “Lake by the Ocean.” Jazmine Sullivan dropped her critically acclaimed album “Heaux Tales” in 2021. Budding R&B singer October London, best known for his new hit “Back to Your Place,” released his “The Rebirth of Marvin” album last year.

MAXWELL 2024 TOUR DATES

Sept. 14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Sept. 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sept. 17 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 20 - Hampton, VA - Hampton Coliseum

Sept. 21 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sept. 27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sept. 28 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Sept. 29 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 1 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Oct.3 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Oct. 4 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

Oct. 6 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Oct. 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 11 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar’s Arena

Oct. 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Oct. 16 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

Oct. 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Oct. 19 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Oct. 20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Oct. 23 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Oct. 25 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Oct. 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Related

Credit: LEON STAFFORD/AJC

Maxwell brings that Sumthin’ Sumthin’ to Stockbridge Amphitheater

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

McDonald’s marquee in Midtown Atlanta goes up in flames
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Wise Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Photo by: Terence Rushin @photor

K-pop act Ive celebrates fans, shows what they have at first Atlanta show
38m ago
Here are the best moments from Future and Metro Boomin’s new album
Meghan Trainor takes out an AJC ad to thank T-Pain for new single
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta