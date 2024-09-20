Politics

JD vance is returning to Georgia for the second time in two weeks

The Republican vice presidential nominee is expected to deliver remarks in Macon
Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks on Monday, September 16, 2024, during Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition's annual dinner at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks on Monday, September 16, 2024, during Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition's annual dinner at Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is returning to Georgia next week as polls show a tightening race for president between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the battleground state.

Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, is expected to deliver remarks focused on the economy and rural policies at the Macon convention center at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s his second visit to Georgia in two weeks. He headlined the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual gala on Monday.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Wednesday shows Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck in the state.

