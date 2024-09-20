JD vance is returning to Georgia for the second time in two weeks

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is returning to Georgia next week as polls show a tightening race for president between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the battleground state.

Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, is expected to deliver remarks focused on the economy and rural policies at the Macon convention center at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s his second visit to Georgia in two weeks. He headlined the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual gala on Monday.