The grieving father found a piece of closure June 20 when Jacob’s killer and schoolmate was found guilty on several charges, including murder. On Wednesday, Jakari Childs, 18, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office.

“I’m definitely glad this is over,” Johnson said. “With life in prison, there’s no guarantee that he will get parole, so I’m doing good.”

Jacob was working at the popular pancake restaurant on Panola Road in Stonecrest on July 15, 2023, when Childs went there at the tail end of the morning rush looking for his ex-girlfriend, who was also an employee, according to the DA’s office.

Several employees told authorities they noticed that Childs, who was 16 at the time, had a handgun when he walked out of the IHOP. His ex-girlfriend then approached outside and asked him to leave, but Childs “immediately” shot Jacob, who was standing next to her, according to the DA’s office. Jacob was struck in the head and died at a hospital, police said. Officers arrived at the restaurant just before noon.

The teenage girl told responding officers that Jacob was her best friend, and they all attended Martin Luther King High School, about 4 miles from the restaurant, prosecutors said.

Jacob had worked there for only two months, hoping to earn money to change his wardrobe from a “hoodie” to a “preppy look,” his father previously told the AJC.

It was his first summer job, and he dreamed of buying a car one day. He was kind and greeted patrons with a smile. At school, he had earned a 3.7 GPA, his father said.

On Thursday, Johnson said the family has attended counseling and continues to honor their son through events and vigils, including one at the IHOP just two weeks after Jacob’s death.

During that gathering in 2023, Johnson noticed his daughter, Mecca Johnson, was in tears while sitting cross-legged just feet from where her little brother had been shot. Mecca, who was 20 at the time, had her hands over her head, so Johnson went over to console her. He said he had never seen her break down like that.

Nearby, workers were dressed in black company T-shirts, one of Jacob’s two favorite colors. IHOP staff and customers had been shocked by the killing in broad daylight outside the restaurant, which was closed for several days afterward. Some employees never returned to work because of shock.

But he hasn’t left the IHOP. Both staff and customers still talk about Jacob, sharing stories and memories.

Childs was arrested about a week after the shooting and indicted later in 2023. He was found guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years old, prosecutors said.

Johnson said he wanted to thank the DA’s office and victim advocates who were “great through this whole process.” A GoFundMe page raised nearly $8,000 to support the family’s funeral expenses.

The father also appreciated the patience of friends and family who supported Jacob.

“He was the world,” Johnson said. “Just the best, man, just the best.”