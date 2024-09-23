Fourth-and-ouch: Chiefs hold on to defeat Falcons with late stand

The Chiefs needed a stop on fourth downs inside of their red zone to send the Falcons home. On a fourth down-and-1, linebacker Nick Bolton shot through and dropped running back Bijan Robinson for a loss in the final minute of the game.

Mahomes was 26 of 39 for 217 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He finished with a passer rating of 87.2.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was 20 of 29 for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He finished with a passer rating of 89.7.

The Falcons continued to struggle on third downs. They were 2 of 9 (22%) for the second game in a row. The Falcons were 1 of 3 on fourth downs.

The Chiefs improved to 3-0, while the Falcons dropped to 1-2.

Behind some timely passing from Cousins, the Falcons held a 14-13 lead at halftime.

The Falcons came out on fire. They zipped right down the field on a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown on the opening drive. Cousins tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake London, who was left wide open in a blown coverage by the Chiefs.

The Chiefs went on the attack and drove down to the Falcons’ 14-yard line. Safety Justin Simmons stepped in front of a Mahomes’ pass intended for tight end Noah Gay to make his first interception with the team.

The Falcons’ second possession ended with a punt.

The Chiefs, with Mahomes making moves and spreading the ball around, went on the move. He put together a 13-play, 79-yard touchdown drive. He tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rashee Rice. Harrison Butker’s kick made it 7-7.

The Falcons then hit the Chiefs with a big play to set up a short TD run. Cousins found tight end Kyle Pitts for a 50-yard gain. Pitts nearly scored as he powered his way down to the 1-yard line. Robinson scored from a yard out to make it 14-7.

With the Chiefs shutting down the Falcons’ rushing attack, they were able to close out the half with field goals of 53 and 44 yards from Butker, the former Georgia Tech standout.

Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner had interception after Cousins’ arm was hit. He returned it for 3 yards and lateraled the ball to Jaylen Watson, who ran for 12 more yards. The Chiefs added a Butker’s 44-yard field goal.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary left game with 7:51 left in the second quarter. He couldn’t put any weight on his left leg. He was replaced by Storm Norton. Also, Ryan Neuzil was in at center in the second quarter after Drew Dalman suffered a left ankle injury.

The Falcons played the rest of the way with two backup offensive linemen on Sunday night.

The Chiefs scored on their first to possessions of the third quarter to take control of the game. Butker made a 21-yard field goal to make it 16-14.

After a three-and-out by the Falcons, Mahomes tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster to make it 22-14.

The Falcons added a 53-yard field goal by Koo to make it 22-17 with 12:52 to play.

The Falcons defense forced a punt and the offense went on the move after dodging a miscue on the punt return. Avery Williams’ knee was down before the ball came loose on an apparent fumble.

With the ball, the Falcons found a rhythm. Robinson was the lead blocker on a toss reverse to Ray Ray McCloud, who busted loose for 20 yards. Robinson blocked two defenders.

On fourth down-and-2 from Kansas City’s 18-yard line, the Falcons went for it. Cousins hit London for a 7-yard gain.

On fourth down-and-5 from the 6, the Falcons went for it again, but Cousins pass with for London was incomplete. On third down, Chiefs safety Brian Cook was draped all over Pitts, but pass interference was not called.

The Chiefs got the ball back with 4:04 to play. The Falcons held the Chiefs to a three-and-out to force a punt. Williams called a fair catch at the Falcons’ 35 and they had the ball with 2:26 to play.

The Falcons are set to host the Saints (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.