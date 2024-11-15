A.M. ATL: ⚖️ All eyes on Athens

Morning, y’all, and TGIF! Today’s forecast looks a lot like the rest of the weekend: chilly in the morning, highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

We’ve got the latest on the federal investigation into the Fulton County jail, the Georgian tapped for Donald Trump’s cabinet and the long foretold return of Bankhead Seafood. Plus your responses to our story about “free-range kids.”

But first: The man charged in Laken Riley’s death goes to court.

IBARRA ON TRIAL

And so it begins.

Jose Ibarra — the Venezuelan immigrant charged with killing nursing student Laken Riley — stands trial in Athens.

Things will look a little different (and perhaps move along more quickly) after the 26-year-old waived his right to a jury, meaning the presiding judge will weigh evidence and render a verdict himself. Nevertheless, proceedings will be closely watched.

Athens bureau chief Fletcher Page (@FletcherPage) is in court today and will be throughout the trial. He’s also got a more in-depth walk-through of things you need to know.

But let’s take our own quick look, shall we?

What happened: On the morning of Feb. 22, Riley — a 22-year-old studying nursing at Augusta University’s Athens location — went for a jog on the University of Georgia campus and never came back.

Authorities found her body around lunchtime, in a wooded area near the school’s intramural fields. She’d been asphyxiated and hit in the head several times with a rock.

Police arrested and charged Ibarra, who lived at a nearby apartment complex, the next day.

Immigration status: Federal authorities say Ibarra, a Venezuelan citizen, unlawfully crossed the U.S. border near El Paso, Texas, in 2022. U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained him, then released him on parole pending further processing.

Police in New York City arrested Ibarra on a driving charge about a year later but freed him before immigration officials could issue a detainer. He’d also previously faced shoplifting charges in Athens.

The politics: Given all that, Riley’s death became a national flashpoint. Republicans used the case as an anti-immigration rallying cry at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and at Donald Trump campaign rallies.

The U.S. House even passed a bill called the Laken Riley Act.

The legal stuff: Ibarra’s indictment includes charges like felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault with intent to rape. Sheila Ross from the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia leads the state’s case, which could include DNA, fingerprint and cellphone evidence.

The death penalty is not in play. Life in prison without parole is.

Stick with AJC.com — and @FletcherPage — for all the latest as the proceedings play out.

7 WEEKS TO IMPROVE

A newly released report from the U.S. Department of Justice’s lengthy investigation of the Fulton County jail accuses officials of failing to address “unconstitutional, abhorrent” conditions: violence, malnourishment, inadequate medical care. It’s honestly worse than that sounds.

The feds gave Fulton 49 days to shape up or face a lawsuit.

“At the end of the day, people do not abandon their civil and constitutional rights at the jailhouse door,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

PREEXISTING ANXIETY

Emails and other records reviewed by the AJC found that several state employees expressed concerns about the Sapelo Island gangway as far back as 2022. That’s two years before the October collapse that killed seven people.

Why: The same contractor who built Sapelo’s gangway built a different one that also broke.

OUR POLITICAL FUTURE

Among other new nominations, President-elect Donald Trump tapped former Georgia congressman Doug Collins to run the Department of Veterans Affairs. Collins is a military vet himself and a longtime Trump backer.

BACK IN BUSINESS

Bankhead Seafood — a beloved 50-year institution on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway — is ready to officially reopen Sunday. Rappers and Westside natives Killer Mike and T.I. bought the restaurant after it shuttered in 2018.

“I want people to have a good time over good food, and go home but not have to drive 40, 50 minutes,” Killer Mike, birth name Michael Render, told UATL.

FREE-RANGE KIDS

Remember that story about the Fannin County mom arrested after her 10-year-old walked to Dollar General alone?

We asked for thoughts and, well, y’all had plenty. Mostly involving words like “crazy” and “overreach.” A sampling:

😖 From Katina: “The officer took this way too far. The child was in no danger.”

“The officer took this way too far. The child was in no danger.” 🤔 From Virginia: “Kids who are wrapped in bubble wrap grow up to be adults who cannot accept the responsibility for their actions.”

“Kids who are wrapped in bubble wrap grow up to be adults who cannot accept the responsibility for their actions.” 🙅‍♂️ From Greg: ”I did this when I was 10, but times have changed.”

TITLE QUESTS COMMENCE

High school football playoffs kick off tonight, and the weekend will bring a total of 119 games. Which is a lot.

So maybe start here, with a primer that offers interesting angles aplenty. Then check out our top 10 games of the first round. And we’ve got brackets, too!

HOLIDAY GLOW-UP

It’s already Christmas lights season, folks! Bookmark our guide to the best and brightest displays in and around Atlanta — including several opening this weekend.

Lots of holiday pop-up bars are, uh, popping up, too. You know you want a Polar Express martini.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 15, 1948

While Atlantans relished in the circus’ arrival, England’s then-Princess Elizabeth gave birth to a bouncing baby boy named Charles.

It took 73 years, but he eventually became king.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC photographer Jason Getz got a close-up of the dice that state officials used to randomly select batches of ballots to double-check last week’s election results. Very official!

ONE MORE THING

