Through Dec. 24. 467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com/experiences

Blind Elf

This transformation of Blind Pig Parlour Bar has plenty of decorations, lights and themed drinks, including candy cane shots; a mistletoe margarita with tequila, lime, cranberry and rosemary-sage syrup; and the Polar Express martini, with vodka, espresso and peppermint liqueurs, cold brew, coconut and vanilla whip.

Through Jan. 4. 128 E. Andrews Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, theblindpigparlourbar.com

Christkindl Market

This annual German-inspired winter market in Buckhead Village offers handmade gifts, hot chocolate, cider, mulled wine, pretzels, schnitzel and brats.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, 3-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays Nov. 22-Dec. 24. 290 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. christkindlmarket.org/buckhead

Hobnob Halcyon

A rooftop ski chalet experience here features seasonal drinks, such as peppermint mocha martinis, RumChata hot chocolate and Bulleit bourbon hot toddies, as well as treats, including tableside campfire s’mores and poutine. There will be live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights, as well as other themed nights.

Through Dec. 31. 6690 Town Square, Alpharetta. 470-448-4572, hobnobatlanta.com/events/ski-chalet-pop-up-bar

Off Leash Dog Park

Bring your pup along for the lights, festive decor, holiday drinks and desserts. Two-legged guests can expect specials, including bartenders pouring bourbon from mini barrels at the bar and a make-your-own cocktail that lets diners choose from a list of ingredients, as well as an espresso martini machine.

Nov. 25-Dec. 28. 142 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-777-2337, oldogpark.com/locations/alpharetta

The Roof at Ponce City Market

This rooftop venue has become the Holiday Social Bar through Jan. 5, with such seasonal cocktails as Grinch juice (with coffee-infused vodka, coffee, banana, half and half, Angostura and chocolate) and the gin-gle bells (gin, lemon, ginger, coconut, aloe and chocolate). Also, 12 Cocktail Bar holds holiday-themed cocktail classes every Friday night starting Dec. 13. And 9 Mile Station will offer six-person igloos to reserve for dinner and weekend brunch beginning Nov. 29.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530, poncecityroof.com/holidays-info

Rreal Tacos

All seven locations will feature over-the-top decorations, themed cocktails and a festive playlist.

Nov. 29. Multiple locations. rrealtacos.com

Santa’s Hideaway at AltaToro

Head to this Latin restaurant for a holiday pop-up on the covered patio with special cocktails, such as the Papa Noel (a frozen cranberry margarita) and the Grinch (vodka, orange blossom and pomegranate liqueur, lemon juice and a Tajin rim). There also are nightly fire shows.

Through Dec. 24. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, k5hospitality.com/santas-hideaway-altatoro

Shiloh’s Chalet

Shiloh’s will become an après-ski lounge, with wintry decorations, lounge seating, festive cocktails and small bites. Expect such beverages as ginger snap buttered rum, a frosted cosmopolitan and an espresso martini, all served in vintage holiday glassware.

Nov. 29-Feb. 2. 142 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-777-2337, instagram.com/shilohsbar

Tinsel Tavern at Live at the Battery

This pop-up bar features twinkling lights, tinsel, holiday cocktails and snacks. Stop by on themed nights for karaoke, an ugly sweater party, sip and paint and a silent disco.

Nov. 30-Dec. 22. 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-965-2511, liveatthebatteryatlanta.com/eat-and-drink/tinsel-tavern

Up on the Roof

This rooftop eatery is featuring holiday decor, snacks and drinks, such as a cocktail with bourbon, Fernet-Branca liqueur, lemon, molasses syrup and blood orange ginger beer; and the Kris Kringle coquito, with spiced rum, coconut cream, vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Nov. 22-Dec. 31. 33 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-777-5855, eatupdrinkup.net/rooftop-events/elfd-up-alpharetta-2024

Virtue and 5Church Midtown’s Rooftop Holiday Bar

This pop-up features festive decorations and a holiday playlist, and diners can enjoy a s’mores board with marshmallows, graham crackers, cheesecake bites and caramel popcorn, as well as such seasonal cocktails as the candy cane lane, with vodka, Baileys, crème de menthe and rich demerara.

5 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-400-3669, k5hospitality.com/virtuerooftopholidaybar

Winter Chalet at Intercontinental Buckhead

The hotel’s Americano steakhouse offers live music and seasonal bites and drinks, including roasted oysters, an espresso martini with toasted marshmallow, short-rib sliders and a cider toddy.

4-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays through Jan 31. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9000, intercontinentalatlanta.com/things-to-do-buckhead-atlanta

