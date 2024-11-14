Suspect, Coweta K-9 killed; deputy wounded in pursuit that ended in gunfire

A high-speed pursuit in Coweta County ended with a crash, a sheriff’s deputy injured and his police dog killed, according to authorities, who were still at the scene Thursday morning.

The incident started with an attempted traffic stop of a Chrysler 300 on U.S. 29 near Tommy Lee Cook Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The driver did not stop, and a pursuit ensued that continued into Fulton County and reached speeds of 110 mph, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pursuing deputy eventually performed a precision immobilization technique, known as a PIT maneuver, to end the pursuit by causing the driver to crash and then deployed K-9 officer Titan to help with apprehending the driver, officials said. That is when the driver opened fire at the deputy and the dog, striking Titan multiple times. The deputy returned fire, killing the suspect, whose name has not been released.