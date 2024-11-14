Trump picks former Georgia Congressman Doug Collins to run Veterans Affairs

If he wins Senate approval, Collins will head an agency with roughly 285,000 employees, 172 hospitals and 1,138 healthcare facilities that is charged with providing care to the nation’s 8.3 million veterans.

Trump said in a statement that Collins will be a “great advocate” for military veterans and their families. Collins’ allies quickly framed him as a noncontroversial pick for the coveted position.

“He’s an Air Force veteran with a heart of service,” said Chip Lake, a longtime Collins friend. “A home run that should sail through the confirmation process.”

The decision means Collins is unlikely to run for the U.S. Senate or governor in 2026, when both jobs will be on the ballot.

The fast-talking son of a Georgia state trooper, Collins spent 10 years as a Baptist preacher at a Gainesville church. In 2008, he did a tour in Iraq where he ministered to young soldiers coping with the horrors of war.

He was serving in the Georgia Legislature at the time, and after an internal debate House Republican leaders let him vote by proxy for his old friend David Ralston to serve as the chamber’s speaker.

Though Collins is a fierce conservative, he has built relationships across the aisle. He and Hakeem Jeffries, now the House Democratic leader, combined on a number of compromise measures, including an overhaul of criminal justice laws.

But in more recent years, he’s built a reputation as one of Trump’s most ardent loyalists. Collins became a household name among the president-elect’s supporters and a fixture on Fox News during the 2019 impeachment proceedings as he jousted with Democrats.

When U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson announced in 2019 that he would step down from office before his term ended, Collins and his allies pressed Gov. Brian Kemp to pick him for the open seat. Trump, too, privately pressed Kemp to tap the veteran lawmaker.

But after Kemp bypassed the Gainesville Republican for financial executive Kelly Loeffler, Collins ran for the seat anyways, stoking a deep internal GOP rift. Over the next year, the special election became a de facto primary as the rivals competed for Trump’s blessing.

Trump never endorsed either, though he lavished praise on both. Collins finished third in the jumbled special election, behind Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, a pastor and first-time candidate. Warnock bested Loeffler in a runoff nine weeks later to win the seat.

Collins, meanwhile, became the Trump campaign’s go-to Georgia attorney during the GOP effort to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow 2020 victory. But he steered clear of seeking Georgia office in 2022, even as Trump made Kemp and several of his allies top targets.

It proved to be a wise move, as the governor and three other GOP incumbents trounced Trump-backed challengers and defeated Democrats in November. Collins, meanwhile, has remained a staunch Trump advocate and a fixture at his campaign events across the state.

If he wins Senate approval, Collins wouldn’t be the first Georgian to lead the agency. Shortly after Jimmy Carter won the presidency in 1976, he put Democrat Max Cleland in charge of the veterans department.