After arrest in Laken Riley’s death, safety concerns persist at UGA

A vigil for Riley is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.

The area outside the Tate Student Center was sparsely populated aside from class changes. Students said usually clubs would be promoting causes or events, but Monday morning only a few were there despite the nice weather.

Students Brooklyn Berryhill and Ayeley Afantchao said better lighting on and near campus as well as emergency call boxes would make them feel more secure. Berryhill said the main parts of campus that students frequent late at night are well lit, but walking to apartment complexes can feel unsafe.

“Even little things, like I walked to my bus in the morning, and I was looking over my shoulder,” said Berryhill.

Another female student who asked not to be named for safety concerns said she talks on the phone when walking in the dark so someone can keep track of her.

Nathan Willingham, a sophomore, said he’s trying to be more aware, especially when walking with headphones.

“You can’t hear what’s going on around you, so someone may be following you and you have no idea,” he said.

Over the last several days, UGA administrators have sought to assure worried students and parents. The university has invested an additional $16 million over the last eight years to boost security. The day before the homicide, President Jere Morehead approved $1.7 million on technology upgrades such as cameras and lights.

“Safety is an ongoing process which there’s no achievable end goal. So we can’t promise perfect safety, but we have to always strive to be safer which is certainly what the administration and our community expects,” said Dan Silk, associate vice president for public safety, in a Monday interview.

Safety has long been a concern for many of Georgia’s largest universities. Georgia Tech has had trouble in recent years with students being robbed on sidewalks on busy streets alongside the Midtown Atlanta campus. Georgia State University has attempted to increase security around its campus in downtown Atlanta. A 21-year-old man died Sunday after being shot close to a gas station near off-campus student housing .

Silk said leaders will meet to review what happened in Thursday’s homicide but also to map out safety strategies. UGA also is willing to review its 2004 decision to remove emergency call boxes, or “blue light” stations around campus that allow someone to push a button to contact police, Silk said.

An online petition urges UGA to install the call boxes. The petition had amassed more than 25,000 signatures within days.

UGA removed the stations as cellphone usage became more widespread. The boxes had been used only seldomly over the years, and officials said upgrading the analog system to support current technology would be costly.

But Silk said public safety efforts must balance both “both objective evidence regarding what works and then subjective impressions of personal safety.”

“The fact that so many voices say that they would feel safer if we had call boxes suggests it’s worthy of another look,” he said.

The campus safety app, UGA Safe, includes a “Mobile BlueLight,” which allows students to immediately call campus police and share their location, among other features. Silk said there’s been a 30% increase in app downloads over the last few days. Some parents say it’s not enough and that not all students are aware of it.

Another online petition, by the nonprofit organization SafeD Athens, demands not just call boxes but also a comprehensive safety assessment, the addition of “safety ambassadors” to escort students at night and increase security presence, more lighting and cameras, stiffer penalties for crimes and an expanded UGA police jurisdiction to reach farther off campus.

UGA parent Mary Kerpics, who has advocated for safety updates for several years through SafeD Athens, said there’s ongoing concerns about protecting students when they’re off campus and in downtown Athens. She said a man once pulled out a gun while her daughter and a friend were downtown.

Kerpics, a Forsyth County resident, said her daughter lives in a gated community off-campus and sleeps with a deadbolt on her bedroom.

“I guess the most bothersome part is that it’s not that surprising. I felt like this was where we were heading one day. It was just a matter of who and when and the situation,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Students feel like the only way to stay safe when they’re walking in the early morning or night is to pay for an Uber or Lyft, she said.

“There’s no other safeguards for transportation after dark and unfortunately classes don’t end after dark,” she said.

Silk said the UGA Ride Smart program, which provides students up to four discounted Lyft rides per month, has been used nearly 70,000 times since it launched about two years ago.

Morehead and other high-ranking administrators sent parents an email Sunday that outlined safety steps the university already has taken and pledging that they “are committed to doing even more.” The school is boosting the police presence around buildings that host evening classes and around the student center and libraries, the letter said.

“Laken’s murder violates everyone’s sense of safety, and it will take hard work and vigilance to restore it. But we are committed to doing so,” it said.

Tony Galis visited the exercise trails intramural fields on Monday with purpose.

”I think we need to return here, to re-populate and have more presence,” said the longtime Athens resident and acupuncturist.

Shedrick Crumbsy also used the trails Monday. He said he was here on Thursday morning when Riley was killed.

”That morning, there was a lot of people out here,” said Crumbsy, a lifelong Athens resident. “Everybody was doing their own thing, but I’m pretty sure I walked through the same path so I’m pretty sure he probably saw me.”

More than a dozen people played pickleball and tennis Monday at nearby courts. But a reporter who walked the trails through the wooded area where Riley’s body was discovered for more than an hour encountered just five people — all males.

”Hopefully the women in our community will eventually know they can come back out here,” said Galis, who added he visits here once a month, “and there will be enough people that can be a safeguard against feeling uncomfortable.”

Crumbsy said he’s visited the trails and adjacent Lake Herrick since he was a kid and comes here multiple times a week. Last Thursday, Crumsby said he saw a police officer around noon.

”I thought he was going to exercise because some people come out here on a their lunch break. Then I saw all kinds of police coming through here and I wondered what was going on.”

Galis and Crumbsy said they both felt safe on Monday.

”It happens everywhere, but I never expected it to happen out here,” Crumbsy said.