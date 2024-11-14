Top 10 games of Georgia high school football playoffs first round

Records, rankings: Camden County is 7-3, the No. 4 seed from Region 1-6A and unranked; North Cobb is 10-0, the No. 1 seed from 5-6A and No. 7.

Last meeting: North Cobb won 44-6 in the first round of the 2021 Class 7A playoffs.

Things to know: North Cobb is 10-0 for the first time since 2007 and hopes to avoid the fate of that season, when beaten in the first round, or that of 2023, when subjected to a first-round home loss to Collins Hill. Camden County hopes to repeat last season, when the Wildcats won as an underdog at seventh-ranked Newton in the first round. North Cobb is a physical run-first team with a dual-threat quarterback. Nick Grimstead has passed for 1,490 yards and 17 touchdowns with only one interception and rushed for 580 yards. Zach Belyeu has rushed for 961 yards on a team that averages 256.0 rushing yards per game. North Cobb’s 43.3 points per game ranks second in Class 6A. Camden County, under first-year coach Travis Roland, is different stylistically than teams under previous coach Jeff Herron, the 300-game winner whose wing-T teams sought to control the ball on the ground. This year’s Camden team has an average score of 42.3 to 29.9. Parks Riendeau has passed for 1,732 yards in an offense that’s almost evenly balanced. Elyiss Williams, a 6-foot-7 tight end committed to Georgia, has 52 receptions for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Winner plays: Mill Creek/Douglas County winner

Mill Creek at Douglas County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Douglasville

Records, rankings: Mill Creek is 7-3, the No. 3 seed from Region 8-6A and No. 10; Douglas County is 8-2, the No. 2 seed from 2-6A and No. 4.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: This is the only meeting between top-10 teams in the highest class, and neither really deserved such a reality. They’ve lost only to top-five teams. Douglas County’s two are No. 1 Carrollton 49-28 and No. 2 Buford 31-14. Mill Creek’s three are No. 2 Buford 32-7, No. 3 North Gwinnett 37-34 and No. 5 Collins Hill 13-12. The two teams are built similarly. Mill Creek is led by Shane Throgmartin (1,691 yards passing, committed to Penn) and Daniel Smith (1,145 yards rushing) and defenders Luke Metz (team-leading 45 solo tackles, committed to Alabama) and Devin Ancrum (14 tackles for losses, committed to North Carolina). Douglas County counters with D.J. Bourdeaux (2,083 passing, ACC/SEC offers) and Zamarcus Lindley (1,073 rushing yards) and defenders Mike Hastie (leading tackler, region defensive player of the year, committed to West Virginia) and Jordan Carter (11 tackles for losses, committed to Texas A&M). Douglas County also possesses the talented WR corps of Aaron Gregory (690 receiving yards, committed to Texas A&M), Devin Carter (535 yards, top-50 national junior prospect) and James Johnson (420 yards, committed to Southern Cal).

Winner plays: Camden County/North Cobb winner

Class 5A

Houston County at Clarke Central

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Billy Henderson Stadium/Death Valley, Athens

Records, rankings: Houston County is 6-4, the No. 4 seed from Region 2-5A and unranked: Clarke Central is 8-2, the No. 1 seed from 8-5A and unranked.

Last meeting: Houston County won 20-14 in 2001.

Things to know: Antwann Hill and Hezekiah Millender, two of the state’s top five senior quarterback prospects, face off in this one. Houston County’s Hill is the better known. The AJC Super 11 pick is committed to Memphis. He has thrown for 10,152 yards in his career, putting him in the top 10 all-time in Georgia. He has thrown for 114 touchdowns. Isaiah Mitchell has 68 receptions for 1,212 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. M.J. Mathis has 54 receptions for 825 yards and 10 touchdowns. Clarke Central’s Millender moved to Athens in the offseason from Arizona and committed to Boise State in August. He has passed for 1,798 yards and 26 touchdowns with one interception this season. He’s well-complemented by Corey Watkins, a preseason all-state running back who has rushed for 1,192 yards. Houston County has lost to four top-10 opponents and defeated defending Class 4A champion Perry. Clarke Central’s losses have been against Jefferson and North Oconee, both region champions from lower classes. The Gladiators have beaten No. 4 Oconee County of Class 3A.

Winner plays: New Manchester/Lakeside-Evans winner

Class 4A

East Forsyth at Jones County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Greyhound Field, Gray

Records, rankings: East Forsyth is 8-2, the No. 3 seed from Region 8-4A and unranked; Jones County is 9-1, the No. 2 seed from 2-4A and unranked.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: East Forsyth is one of only two playoff teams that have never won a playoff game but are favored by the computer Maxwell Ratings to win this week. The other is Ola, the winner of Jones County’s region. Ola and Jones County each moved up one place in seeding in the aftermath of the Stockbridge forfeits or else East Forsyth and Ola would be playing each other. Instead, East Forsyth will face a pass-happy team led by Devin Edmonds (2,519 yards and 29 touchdowns passing) and Jaivon Solomon (1,191 yards and 13 touchdowns receiving). Both are in the top five in Class 4A in their categories. Jones County has lost to Ola 7-3 and to Stockbridge 28-21, the latter overturned by forfeit. The Greyhounds are making their 11th consecutive playoff appearance and reached semifinals in 2019 and 2020. East Forsyth is a 4-year-old school coming off its best regular-season finish under promoted first-year coach Dustin Canon, who helped start the program in his native Forsyth County. The Broncos are a balanced team offensively. Team leaders are Brock Szakacs (1,560 passing yards), D.J. Haskell (615 rushing yards), Chase Rhoads (482 receiving yards) and Michael Acevedo (59 solo tackles, 17 tackles for losses).

Winner plays: Warner Robins/Marist winner

Warner Robins at Marist

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hughes Spalding Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Warner Robins is 7-3, the No. 4 seed from Region 1-4A and No. 9; Marist is 10-0, the No. 1 seed from 5-4A and No. 1.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Marist’s 10-0 record and No. 1 ranking didn’t get the break it deserved in the draw. Warner Robins is a top-10 team with victories over two other top-10 teams, including defending Class 4A champion Perry two weeks ago. Warner Robins has done no worse than reach the state quarterfinals each of the past seven seasons. Warner Robins’ best all-around player is DB/WR Rasean Dinkins, who recently flipped his commitment to Georgia from Georgia Tech. Against Perry, he scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) and intercepted two passes. Isaiah Gibson, an edge rusher, is another Georgia-committed Warner Robins player. The Demons’ offense is built around Skyler Williams, who is 103-of-182 passing for 1,431 yards while rushing for 926 yards. Marist has been ranked No. 1 since the start of September, when region play began, but has not been tested since. The War Eagles have won every game by five touchdowns or better. Marist is rushing for 254.3 yards per game, a number deflated by multiple running clocks, as Marist has employed 22 ball carriers this season. QB Jack Euart, a three-year starter, leads with 615 rushing yards. Marist has completed only 41 passes, but nine have gone for touchdowns. RB/LB Noah Gerrick is second on the team in rushing yards (309) and solo tackles (30). He has committed to Wofford as a baseball player. Marist allows 42.6 yards rushing (1.7 per carry) and 90.7 passing per game.

Winner plays: East Forsyth/Jones County winner

Cambridge at Cedartown

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Doc Ayers Field/Cedartown Memorial Stadium, Cedartown

Records, rankings: Cambridge is 8-2, the No. 3 seed from Region 6-4A and unranked; Cedartown is 9-1, the No. 2 seed from 7-4A and No. 6.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Cambridge might be the best dark horse lurking in any draw. The unranked Bears have beaten four bigger schools, including Class 6A Denmark, and one top-10 smaller one, Calhoun. They lost to Class 4A’s No. 3 team, Blessed Trinity, 27-24 on the road two weeks ago. The other loss came to Kell, costing the Bears the No. 2 seed from the region and forcing them on the road for this game. Weston Taylor, the Region 6-4A player of the year, has thrown for 2,620 yards and 27 touchdowns, 10 to Craig Dandridge and eight to Hudson Cocchiari. Both junior wide receivers have more than 850 receiving yards. Cedartown has lost only to No. 2 Cartersville and won its other games handily, none closer than 21 points. The Bulldogs average 252.2 rushing yards and 91.5 passing yards per game. Their best players are RB/DB Tae Harris (committed to Clemson) and CB/WR Demarcus Gardner (Kentucky). Harris leads the team in rushing with 787 yards (13.7 per carry) and has 63 tackles. Gardner has 1,095 all-purpose yards and four interceptions. They’ve scored 29 touchdowns.

Winner plays: M.L. King/Central-Carrollton winner

Starr’s Mill at Mays

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Starr’s Mill is 9-1, the No. 3 seed from Region 3-4A and unranked; Mays is 8-2, the No. 2 seed from 4-4A and unranked.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Starr’s Mill was gliding toward its seventh region title in nine seasons and a 10-0 finish when upset by Jonesboro 29-24 two weeks ago. Jonesboro scored the winning touchdown with 22 seconds left. That led to a three-way tie that made the Panthers a No. 3 seed playing at Mays. Starr’s Mill was a Clas 4A semifinal team in 2023, winning twice on the road before the Panthers were eliminated at eventual champion Perry 28-24. Starr’s Mill averages 241.5 rushing yards and 141.8 passing yards while limiting opponents to 122.6 yards rushing and 128.2 passing. Logan Inagawa has thrown for 1,418 yards and 16 touchdowns, seven to big-play receiver Lincoln DeLaere, who has 34 receptions for 767 yards. Mays, under first-year coach Reggie Austin, has lost only to Hughes and Creekside. The Raiders have beaten Douglass and Stephenson, smaller top-10 teams. Mays’ most exciting player is Clayton Coppock. He has 518 yards passing, 318 rushing, 539 receiving and 214 returning. He has scored 14 touchdowns, two on punt returns. Mays made the second round last season and the quarterfinals the season before.

Winner plays: Westminster/Cartersville winner

Class 3A

Cairo at Douglass

When, where: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Cairo is 6-4, the No. 22 seed and ranked No. 10; Douglass is 7-3, the No. 11 seed and No. 9.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: This is one of three first-round games between top-10 teams, and it matches Class 3A’s No. 2 scoring defense against Class 3A’s leading rusher, Cairo’s Bryian Duncan. The sophomore running back finished with 1,795 rushing yards in the regular season despite missing the final regular-season game against Westover, a loss that put Cairo in third place in the region. The lower-back injury lingers, and Cairo hopes Duncan will be ready to go. Cairo averages just 27.9 passing yards per game, so it needs a healthy Duncan. This is Cairo’s 22nd consecutive season in the playoffs. Cairo opened the season with losses to Thomas County Central and Thomasville and finished with region losses to Peach County and Westover. Douglass allows 10.3 points per game. Only Calvary Day, a private school in the 3A-A private playoffs, has a better defensive scoring average in the classification. The only team that has gained more than 300 yards against Douglass is Class 6A’s Westlake with 303. Other opponents include LaGrange (148) and Stephenson (235), a pair of strong 3A teams. Jontae Gilbert, a safety committed to Georgia, is the Astros’ best-known player. John Wilson has passed for 998 yards and rushed for 473. Antoine Watkins has rushed for 749 yards. Douglass has improved its victory total for four straight season (from 0-5 to 1-9 to 3-8 to 6-5 to 7-3) and now hopes to win its first playoff game since 2019.

Winner plays: Spalding/Calhoun winner

Class A Division I

Rabun County at Fitzgerald

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jaycee Stadium, Fitzgerald

Records, rankings: Rabun County is 6-4, the No. 21 seed and unranked; Fitzgerald is 7-3, the No. 12 seed and ranked No. 9.

Last meeting: Fitzgerald won 28-17 in the 2018 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Things to know: Rabun County has won 10 straight first-round playoff games, tied for the eight-longest active GHSA streak of its kind. Fitzgerald has won six straight and 16 of its past 17. These teams have met twice, in 2016 and 2018 quarterfinal games, with Fitzgerald winning each. Both teams are run-oriented, which is unusual for Rabun County but not Fitzgerald. A single-wing team, Fitzgerald averages 240.2 rushing yards and 86.2 passing yards while allowing just 233.1 total yards per game. Victor Copeland, who plays quarterback, wing back and wide receiver, has rushed for 867 yards and 16 touchdowns, passed for 475 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Rabun County, the alma mater of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, has changed its ways for the time being, relying more on the run this season. The Wildcats average 252.2 rushing yards and 76.9 passing yards. Reid Giles, a junior, has run for 1,257 yards and 16 touchdowns and leads the team with 326 receiving yards.

Winner plays: Bleckley County/Social Circle winner

Class A Division II

Irwin County at Greene County

When, where: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium, Greensboro

Records, rankings: Irwin County is 9-1, the No. 3 seed from Region 2-A Division I and No. 3; Greene County is 8-2, the No. 2 seed from 8-A Division II and No. 8.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Irwin County’s No. 3 seed matches its No. 3 state ranking, which makes for a rough draw for both teams. Irwin beat Brooks County, the No. 1 seed, but Brooks finished first on points differential in a three-way tied that included fifth-ranked Clinch County. Once that was decided, Irwin lost out to Clinch on a head-to-head tiebreaker, forcing the Indians to travel to Greensboro for this one. Irwin County’s marquee player is Shane Marshall, who has rushed for 1,375 yards and 22 touchdowns. Marshall is committed to Minnesota and is Irwin’s second-highest-rated recruit this century behind Justin “Bean” Anderson, a former Georgia player who is now Irwin’s offensive line coach. Irwin has scored 429 points, the second-highest regular-season total in school history. Greene County’s losses have come to once-beaten Morgan County of Class 2A and undefeated Lincoln County. The Tigers are a two-to-one rushing team as far as yards. Travez Gibson has rushed for 978 yards, and Amari Durham has run for 749. Greene’s best players are Steve Miller, a wide receiver/safety committed to Southern Cal who has 743 all-purpose yards, and Kevin Wynn, a defensive tackle committed to Florida State who has 24 tackles for losses.

Winner plays: Glascock County/Early County winner

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.