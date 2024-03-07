Politics

US House passes Laken Riley Act requiring ICE to detain more immigrants

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, filed the Laken Riley Act less than a week ago. legislation less than a week ago. The House passed the bill, named after a nursing student who was killed last month in Athens, on Thursday in a bipartisan vote. It would require federal immigration agents to lock up people in the country illegally who have been accused of theft or shoplifting. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, filed the Laken Riley Act less than a week ago. legislation less than a week ago. The House passed the bill, named after a nursing student who was killed last month in Athens, on Thursday in a bipartisan vote. It would require federal immigration agents to lock up people in the country illegally who have been accused of theft or shoplifting. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By
47 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday approved legislation named after a nursing student killed in Athens that would require federal immigration agents to lock up people in the country illegally who have been accused of theft or shoplifting.

The Laken Riley Act was approved in a bipartisan vote of 251-170. Thirty-seven Democrats joined with Republicans to sign off on the measure, which now heads to the Senate where it is unlikely to gain traction with Democrats in charge.

Georgia’s delegation split strictly along party lines with all nine GOP members in favor and the five Democrats opposed.

The man charged with murder last month in Riley’s death, 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, is a Venezuelan who authorities say entered the country illegally in 2022. In October 2023, Ibarra and his brother Diego Jose Ibarra, 29, were issued citations after being accused of shoplifting in Athens-Clarke County.

Republicans say changes to federal law are needed to keep potentially dangerous migrants off the streets. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, whose district includes Athens, filed the legislation less than a week ago. It was fast-tracked to the floor so that passage would precede President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address tonight.

The measure would also allow states to sue the federal government for failing to enforce immigration laws.

“I now urge the Senate to take up this bill immediately,” Collins, a Republican from Jackson, wrote on social media after the vote. “Please help us ensure justice for Laken and give ICE more tools to detain and deport criminal illegal aliens before they commit more serious crimes.”

Most Democrats oppose the legislation and accused Republicans of politicizing Riley’s death. They said if Republicans were serious about stemming illegal immigration, they would consider the bipartisan border security package that was introduced in the Senate.

“Mandatory detention of innocent people is not a reasonable or sensible policy choice,” said U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. “... It is important to remember that this bill would subject more people to mandatory detention at a time when Republicans refused to give the Department of Homeland Security the resources it needs to carry out its policies.”

HOW THEY VOTED ON THE LAKEN RILEY ACT, H.R. 7511

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

“No”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING
Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory2h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
2h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia economy got off to better-than-expected start in 2024
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Activist arrested after training center protest at Midtown construction site
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
2h ago
Fulton board says it doesn’t have jurisdiction over Fani Willis ethics complaints
2h ago
Georgia House passes budget for upcoming year with teacher, employee raises
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
2h ago