Braves’ Chris Sale named NL Comeback Player of Year by MLB

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) poses for a photograph after receiving the Roberto Clemente award before the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers game at Truist Park. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) poses for a photograph after receiving the Roberto Clemente award before the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers game at Truist Park. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale is the 2024 National League Comeback Player of the Year.

In his first season in Atlanta, Sale won a triple crown – achieved by leading the NL in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He finished with 18 wins, a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts.

On Nov. 20, Sale is expected to win the first Cy Young Award of his career. He’s already won the Gold Glove Award for his performance this year.

The Comeback Player of the Year award is given annually to a player in each league who, in the words of MLB, “has re-emerged on the field during the season.” After making 31 starts from 2021-23, Sale was the best pitcher in the NL.

He’s the fourth Brave to win NL Comeback Player of the Year – which has been awarded since 2005. He joins Tim Hudson (2010), Jonny Venters (2018) and Josh Donaldson (2019). No other team has earned more such awards.

Sale won a Gold Glove.

Now he’s the NL Comeback Player of the Year.

Soon, he’ll be a Cy Young Award winner.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

