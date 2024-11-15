Braves’ Chris Sale named NL Comeback Player of Year by MLB

The Comeback Player of the Year award is given annually to a player in each league who, in the words of MLB, “has re-emerged on the field during the season.” After making 31 starts from 2021-23, Sale was the best pitcher in the NL.

He’s the fourth Brave to win NL Comeback Player of the Year – which has been awarded since 2005. He joins Tim Hudson (2010), Jonny Venters (2018) and Josh Donaldson (2019). No other team has earned more such awards.

Sale won a Gold Glove.

Now he’s the NL Comeback Player of the Year.

Soon, he’ll be a Cy Young Award winner.