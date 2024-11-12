In fact, super-heroic efforts take place across metro Atlanta to ready light shows that have grown into holiday traditions for families, couples and singles — plus the occasional dog. “People love the convenience of a drive-through light show,” said Morgan Carden, spokesperson for Six Flags White Water’s World of Illumination that is producing Cosmic Sleigh Ride, a drive-through light show that opens Nov. 15. “You can fit as many people as possible into the car — and I’ve seen a lot of people do that! You can also bring your own snacks and drinks as well as the family dog. We see a lot of those, too. We’re open Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, so people have their big meal, then come and make it part of their holiday traditions.” Along with the traditional reindeer and Yuletide displays, the cosmic-themed show will deliver Santa in a space helmet, rocket ships, aliens and, like the title promises, a cosmic sleigh ride.

Photo courtesy of Callaway Gardens Photo courtesy of Callaway Gardens

At Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Fantasy in Lights continues its 30-year tradition and offers the Jolly Trolley that transports guests on a 7-mile drive-through experience with 10 million twinkling lights and 17 holiday scenes. For those who want a little bit of a more up-close-and-personal experience, there’s Bike Night on Nov. 16 and 17 where guests can view the lights on a two-wheeler, with littler ones rolling along on training wheels. (You can bring your own bike or rent one on-site.)

Stone Mountain Park Christmas aims to dazzle as more than 2 million LED lights provide immersive holiday walk-through experiences including 30 “dancing” trees at Celebration Lake, gigantic holiday wreaths, Snowflake Valley and Tunnel of Lights. The Magical Field of Lights, spanning nearly two football fields and featuring a 10-story Christmas tree, will up the spectacle ante for guests. The park also features a giant Christmas Drone & Light Show with 250 drones lighting up the sky and creating holiday-themed aerial formations and displays.

Photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta Photo courtesy of Zoo Atlanta

Lighted lanterns are another popular kind of holiday lights presentation. Zoo Atlanta hosts IllumiNights, a mile-long stroll with glowing lanterns of wildlife at every corner. The Winter Lantern Festival in Lawrenceville boasts more than 1,000 handmade Chinese lanterns as well as entertainment by the Zigong Acrobatic Group.

For those who can’t make it to the extravagant light shows, don’t fret. There are plenty of other places to be greeted by glowing holiday displays and tree-lighting ceremonies, such as at the Battery Atlanta in Cobb County. Head over on Nov. 30 for the lighting of the tree followed by entertainment and then a showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on the plaza.

“We do a lot of events during (this season) because we’re a place for the community to gather with family and friends for the holiday,” said spokesperson Lauren Abernethy. “It’s a time to come out and see the lights and trees and be a community.”

Photo courtesy of World of Illumination Photo courtesy of World of Illumination

GUIDE TO HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOWS

A Country Christmas. Pettit Creek Farms. Nov. 28-Dec. 29. Open 6-9 p.m. most Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays; 6-10 p.m. most Fridays-Saturdays. Cars, $30-$35. Hayride (ages 2 and up), $10. 337 Cassville Road, Cartersville, 770-386-8688, pettitcreekfarms.com

Celebration at the Station. Atlantic Station. 5-9 nightly, Nov. 23-Dec. 25. Light the Station (tree lighting), 6-9 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 1380 Atlantic Drive. 404-410-4010, atlanticstation.com

Fantasy in Lights. Callaway Gardens. Nov. 15-Jan. 4, 2025. Trolleys start at 6 p.m. and run to 8 or 9 p.m. Adults, $24.99-$39.99; ages 3-12, $19.99-$34.99; free under 2. 4500 Southern Pine Drive, Pine Mountain. 800-225-5292, callawaygardens.com

GETZIMAGES GETZIMAGES

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights. Atlanta Botanical Garden. Nov. 16-Jan. 12, 2025. 5-10 p.m. General admission: $39.95 adults, $36.95 ages 3-12. Value nights: $29.95 adults; $26.95 ages 3-12. Peak nights: $49.95 adults, $46.95 3-12. 1345 Piedmont Ave. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org

Glow Light Show. Coolray Field. 6-10 nightly, Nov. 15-Dec. 29. $39.99-$59.99. 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 678-277-0340, glowlightshow.com

Holiday in the Park. Six Flags Over Georgia. Times and dates vary. $45. 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell. 770-739-3400, sixflags.com

Holiday Lights of Georgia. Nov. 29-Dec. 30. 6-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $10 per person; free under 12. $25 season pass. 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock. holidaylightsofga.com

Holiday Tree Lighting. Veterans Park at Atlanta History Center. 7 p.m. Nov. 15. $35 (includes train rides and other events); free, ages 3 and under. 130 W. Paces Ferry Road. 404-814-4000, atlantahistorycenter.com

IllumiNights. Zoo Atlanta. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 14-Jan. 19, 2025. Adults (12 and up), $20.99-$24.99; ages 3-11, $17.99-$19.99; ages 65+, $17.99-$21.99. 800 Cherokee Ave. 404-624-5600, zooatlanta.org

Lights of Life. Life University. Dark-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; dark-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 28-Dec. 31. $10 per car. 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 770-426-2600, life.edu

Magic of Lights. Dixie Speedway. Nov. 17-Dec. 31. 6-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. $18.50 standard vehicle. 150 Dixie Drive, Woodstock. 980-285-2105, magicoflights.com

Photo courtesy of Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Photo courtesy of Margaritaville at Lake Lanier

Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular. Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands. Times vary, Nov. 27-Jan. 20, 2025. Adults, $19.99; $14.99 ages 4-7 and 62 and older. Parking fee, $20. 7650 Lanier Island Parkway, Buford. 470-323-3440, margaritavilleresorts.com

Stone Mountain Park Christmas. Through Jan. 5, 2025. Adults, $39.99; ages 3-11, $34.99; package prices also available pairing Stone Mountain Park Christmas with additional holiday attractions. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686, stonemountainpark.com

Winter Lantern Festival. Nov. 8-Jan. 5, 2025. 5-9:30 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. $16.99-$26.99. 2045 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. winterlanternfestival.com

World of Illumination Cosmic Sleighride. Six Flags White Water. Nov. 15-Dec. 29. 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Also open Mondays, Dec. 9, 16, 23. $39.99-$199.99. 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. 480-454-8024, worldofillumination.com