The Georgia high school football playoffs begin Nov. 15 as teams aim to play in the state championships held Dec. 16-18. Here’s a look at the state championship bracket for each classification. Some brackets are complete, others will be completed after Friday (Nov. 8) and Saturday (Nov. 9) makeup games still unplayed from Hurricane Helene storm damage.

GHSA playoff brackets by classification

