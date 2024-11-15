Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Trevor Etienne out for Georgia-Tennessee game, per SEC availability report

Mississippi safety Jadon Canady (28) tackles Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) on a short play during the first half at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mississippi safety Jadon Canady (28) tackles Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) on a short play during the first half at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was listed as out on Thursday evening’s SEC Availability Report.

Etienne, who was listed as questionable as of Wednesday, injured his rib during the Florida game.

The same injury also limited Etienne against Ole Miss, when finished with only 9 carries for 34 yards.

“That’s hard on him, but I thought he was really tough tonight and made some good runs for us,” coach Kirby Smart said. “He tried to go out there and tough it out, but he didn’t feel like he had the same juice. He felt like he was a step slow.”

Three other UGA running backs were listed on the availability report: Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson are both out while Cash Jones is listed as questionable.

On the Tennessee availability report, quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is going through concussion protocol, was still listed as questionable.

In the event Iamaleava can’t play, Gaston Moore will fill in.

“Yeah, that’s a dilemma,” Smart said. “You know, we don’t know a lot. I’m talking about his injury. Like, we don’t really know what’s going on there. It’s hard to figure. We do have, because they had those games early in the year where they beat teams so bad, you know, that Gaston had to play up quite a bit.”

