Ray J issues public apology to Jamal Bryant for comments that were ‘uncalled for’

Disagreement between Singer objected to portions of a podcast interview that has not yet been aired
Ray J., shown during a 2009 red carpet event in Atlanta, has apologized to Pastor Jamal Bryant for comments he made in an unaired interview. (Photo: Hyosub Shin / hshin@ajc.com)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

By
16 minutes ago

R&B singer Ray J has apologized to Pastor Jamal Bryant for comments he made in an unaired interview, which he now says were “unbelievable” and “disrespectful.”

Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, has a podcast “The Jamal Bryant Podcast: Let’s Be Clear,” that features well-known figures in business, politics, religion and entertainment.

Pastor Jamal Bryant speaks during a voter mobilization event at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, GA on Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

The Jasmine Brand and VIBE — both entertainment and lifestyle websites — reported a minor dustup following an interview Bryant had with Ray J in which Ray J made statements he did not want used. The interview is scheduled to air at 9 a.m. Friday on YouTube. The podcast, launched in 2023, has more than 77,000 followers on YouTube and is available on other streaming platforms.

According to VIBE and Jasmine Brand, the singer posted on social media that while he had nothing but love for Bryant, he also demanded that the pastor not broadcast the recorded interview, saying it could lead to someone “getting snatched off the pulpit.”

The comments Ray J made in the interview that led to his apology were not revealed. In his apology a few days later, Ray J took accountability for his comments, saying, “I apologize to you and the whole church community.”

“Speaking that kind of language to a pastor is unbelievable, it’s uncalled for, it’s disrespectful, it’s distasteful, it’s disgraceful in every sense,” he added.

Later, Bryant addressed the singer’s comments on his Instagram.

“As part of our commitment to honest dialogue, we ensured that specific comments with potential legal ramifications were edited out of the interview to safeguard the best interest of a brother beloved,” Bryant posted. The podcast’s mission is to “foster authentic and constructive conversations with thought leaders, and this episode was no exception.”

Ebony Porter-Ike, a spokeswoman for Bryant, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that the pastor “has the utmost respect for Ray J.”

“Dr. Bryant and Ray J have known each other for a number of years. Dr. Bryant has even appeared in a previous music video with Ray J,” Porter-Ike said. “The overall goal here is for clarity, truth and support for Ray J.”

The podcast has previously featured conversations with Stacey Abrams, Master P, Rickey Smiley and Bryant’s fiancée, Karri Turner, who shared their love story and ministry.

Topics have ranged from building generational wealth, to voting, Project 2025, entertainment and matters of faith.

About the Author

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

