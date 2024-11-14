Ray J issues public apology to Jamal Bryant for comments that were ‘uncalled for’

The Jasmine Brand and VIBE — both entertainment and lifestyle websites — reported a minor dustup following an interview Bryant had with Ray J in which Ray J made statements he did not want used. The interview is scheduled to air at 9 a.m. Friday on YouTube. The podcast, launched in 2023, has more than 77,000 followers on YouTube and is available on other streaming platforms.

According to VIBE and Jasmine Brand, the singer posted on social media that while he had nothing but love for Bryant, he also demanded that the pastor not broadcast the recorded interview, saying it could lead to someone “getting snatched off the pulpit.”

The comments Ray J made in the interview that led to his apology were not revealed. In his apology a few days later, Ray J took accountability for his comments, saying, “I apologize to you and the whole church community.”

“Speaking that kind of language to a pastor is unbelievable, it’s uncalled for, it’s disrespectful, it’s distasteful, it’s disgraceful in every sense,” he added.

Later, Bryant addressed the singer’s comments on his Instagram.

“As part of our commitment to honest dialogue, we ensured that specific comments with potential legal ramifications were edited out of the interview to safeguard the best interest of a brother beloved,” Bryant posted. The podcast’s mission is to “foster authentic and constructive conversations with thought leaders, and this episode was no exception.”

Ebony Porter-Ike, a spokeswoman for Bryant, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that the pastor “has the utmost respect for Ray J.”

“Dr. Bryant and Ray J have known each other for a number of years. Dr. Bryant has even appeared in a previous music video with Ray J,” Porter-Ike said. “The overall goal here is for clarity, truth and support for Ray J.”

The podcast has previously featured conversations with Stacey Abrams, Master P, Rickey Smiley and Bryant’s fiancée, Karri Turner, who shared their love story and ministry.

Topics have ranged from building generational wealth, to voting, Project 2025, entertainment and matters of faith.