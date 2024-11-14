Georgia earns F in 2024 March of Dimes Report Card for preterm birth rate

The 2024 Report Card reveals over 370,000 babies were born preterm in 2023, with one-third of the largest US cities receiving an F grade for preterm birth rates. Nationally, 24 states experienced worsening rates, many in the southeastern US, with Black moms facing preterm birth rates 1.4 times higher than their peers.

Racial disparities, high maternal and infant mortality rates persist across US, according to this year’s report. The report details the persistent challenges in maternal and infant health across Georgia, with the state receiving an F in both maternal and infant health.

The report reveals many risk factors for preterm birth are not improving, including inadequate prenatal care and chronic health issues. In 2023, the rate of inadequate prenatal care rose to 15.7%, the highest in a decade, with even higher rates among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native communities. Lack of adequate prenatal care is linked to a 9% increase in the rate of preterm birth compared to those who receive adequate prenatal care, stressing the need for early intervention. Chronic conditions like hypertension and diabetes remain significant risks, with pre-pregnancy hypertension rising over 10% in just one year. This condition, a leading cause of preeclampsia, can dangerously elevate blood pressure and lead to preterm birth.

New in this year’s report, March of Dimes examined environmental factors impacting maternal and infant health outcomes. Research shows pregnant people exposed to extreme heat and air pollution are more likely to give birth preterm, have underweight or stillborn babies, and suffer from preeclampsia.

Nearly 40% of birthing people are at risk of exposure to extreme heat at some point in their pregnancy, while almost three in four birthing people are at risk of exposure to poor air quality.

Other key findings from the 2024 Report Card for the nation and Georgia:

· Maternal mortality: Rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels with over 800 maternal deaths in 2022, a national rate of 22 deaths per 100,000 live births, with Black and AI/AN moms experiencing rates 2-3 times higher than White moms. The maternal mortality rate in Georgia is 32.1 per 100,000 births.

· Infant mortality: Preterm birth remains the leading cause of infant mortality, which rose by 3% in 2023—the largest increase in over 20 years. Black infants are nearly twice as likely to die in their first year than the national average. In Georgia, the infant mortality rate was 7.1 deaths per 1,000 live births, while the national rate was 5.6.

· Inadequate prenatal care: 17.2% of birthing people did not receive adequate prenatal care with disparities most significant among Black women.

· Environmental exposure: Exposure to extreme heat or air pollution can increase the risk of poor maternal and infant health outcomes, including preterm birth

This latest report comes on the heels of “Nowhere to Go: Maternity Care Deserts Across the US,” which revealed the worsening state of maternity care access in America. The latest data shows that more than 6 million women live in counties with no or limited access to maternity care services, a situation exacerbated by recent hospital closures and reductions in obstetric services.

“Every baby deserves the chance for a healthy start, yet the data continue to show unacceptable health outcomes for far too many families,” said March of Dimes CEO Cindy Rahman. “March of Dimes is committed to advocating for policies that make healthcare more accessible like Medicaid expansion, addressing the root causes of disparities, and increasing awareness of impactful solutions