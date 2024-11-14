Georgia House Democrats elected state Rep. Carolyn Hugley as minority leader on Thursday, putting her in charge of setting their agenda after a bruising presidential election.

Hugley, a Democrat from Columbus who has served in the House for 32 years, overwhelmingly won the top job where she’ll be responsible for refining the party’s priorities and growing its numbers.

“People all across the state are looking to Democrats for leadership because of the losses nationally, and so our caucus is ready to stand in the gap and fill that void,” Hugley said. “We’re going to reconstruct our Democratic agenda to reflect the challenges that our citizens face.”