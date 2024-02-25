BREAKING | UGA murder suspect unlawfully entered US in 2022, ICE says

The suspect charged in the death of nursing student Laken Hope Riley on the University of Georgia campus was arrested in 2022 after unlawfully entering the United States, ICE officials confirmed Sunday.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, was charged Friday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another in the death of Riley, 22.

Ibarra, a citizen of Venezuela, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Sept 8, 2022, after officials say he illegally crossed the border near El Paso, Texas. He was paroled and released for further processing.