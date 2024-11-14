Breaking: Justice Department finds “abhorrent, unconstitutional” conditions at Fulton jail
Politics
Politics

Dice roll kicks off randomized ballot audit of Georgia presidential election

Human ballot review will check machine counts.
Election workers and volunteers roll dice during a news conference Thursday at the Georgia Capitol to randomly select batches of ballots to audit in the presidential election. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Election workers and volunteers roll dice during a news conference Thursday at the Georgia Capitol to randomly select batches of ballots to audit in the presidential election. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

A roll of the dice Thursday at the Georgia Capitol started a statewide audit of the presidential election, a human review of paper ballots to check results counted by computers.

One by one, election workers and volunteers tossed 10-sided dice onto a table to create a random 20-digit number.

That random number was then fed into a computer to pick sample ballots to be reviewed in each of Georgia’s 159 counties over the next few days. The hand-reviewed count will be compared with the machine count to verify the outcome was correct.

The audit will prove to voters that Georgia’s vote count was accurate, said Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office.

“You’re taking away the argument that the computers did something or the black box did something or somebody hacked the machines,” Sterling said. “It should take away all reasonable doubts.”

Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office, said the statewide audit of ballots that began Thursday and will end Tuesday "should should take away all reasonable doubts” about the outcome of this year's presidential election in Georgia. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Because this year’s presidential election wasn’t as close as in 2020 — when an audit included all 5 million ballots cast — a much smaller number of ballots will be checked to verify the election with at least a 95% statistical confidence level.

Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris by 115,000 votes out of nearly 5.3 million cast, a 2.2 percentage point margin of victory. Four years ago, Trump lost by 12,000 votes in Georgia, a 0.2 percentage point margin.

Election officials plan to audit a fraction of all votes — between 200 and 300 ballot batches out of 15,703 batches statewide. Batches range in size from about 100 to 1,000 ballots.

Georgia is one of five states that conduct this type of audit, called a risk-limiting audit, after each election. State law has required audits since 2020.

The audit must be finished by Tuesday, and then the results will be compared with the machine count of each batch and reported publicly on the secretary of state’s website.

An additional election audit will also be conducted next week, a computerized double-check that was added to state law this year.

The new audit will use text-recognition technology to read candidate names printed on every ballot cast in Georgia, then count the totals. Those numbers will be compared with vote counts from election night, which were generated from QR codes printed on ballots.

Ten-sided dice were used to create a random 20-digit number as part of the random selection of ballots to be audited for the presidential election. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers Georgia government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and is considered an expert on elections and voting. Before joining the AJC, he worked for The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Alabama. He also reported for The Daily Report and The Santiago Times in Chile.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

TORPY: Georgia’s Democrats still not quite ready for prime time
Placeholder Image

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Analysis: Inside Donald Trump’s comeback in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Certifying this year's presidential results begins quietly, in contrast to the 2020...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Democrat Carolyn Hugley chosen as Georgia House minority leader8m ago
Justice Department finds “abhorrent, unconstitutional” conditions at Fulton jail1h ago
OPINION
Jamie Dupree: The return of an important tradition
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens