A.M. ATL: A cautionary Airbnb tale

We're looking at temperatures in the mid-70s today, with more rain and scattered evening thunderstorms.

News-wise, we’ve got the latest on a deadly Buckhead nightclub shooting, the injury keeping Braves third baseman Austin Riley out of the lineup and Childish Gambino’s return to the music scene. More thoughts on Anita Baker, too.

But first: lessons to learn from one Airbnb owner’s unfortunate experience.

***

CABIN CALAMITY

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Nicholas Libertin’s cabin, a million-dollar Blue Ridge beauty, burned down.

One potential cause? Fireplace malfeasance by the folks renting it via Airbnb. But officially? Undetermined.

And that’s what matters.

“This is the worst-case scenario despite us being ‘properly’ insured,” Libertin told the AJC.

Libertin’s own insurance policy covered a big chunk of cabin’s value, cleanup costs and more. But the extra Airbnb insurance, which the rental giant touts as covering up to $3 million in guest-caused damage? That’s what would allow him to rebuild.

And the money ain’t coming.

Investigators concluded that the blaze started at the rear of the cabin, near where a visiting child purportedly played with an outdoor fireplace. They can’t say for sure, though, so Airbnb says Libertin isn’t covered.

“The implications of our story extend beyond personal loss,” he said. “They highlight critical concerns regarding the responsibilities and protections — or the lack thereof — for homeowners hosting through platforms like Airbnb.”

So what do you do to make sure you’re protected?

Make sure to read the full story from my colleague Michael Kanell. But Robert Passmore, a VP at the American Property Casualty Insurance Company, said owners should think long and hard before renting their homes through any third-party platform. Do your research and know what you’re getting into.

He also offered a few more tips:

Have your own homeowners insurance coverage to protect the home.

Understand what coverage is available from the hosting platform.

Make sure you understand the platform’s coverage and when it kicks in.

Scour the hosting platform’s FAQs for information. Use their chat feature if need be to ask questions.

Talk to your own insurance carrier to see how they’d handle a dispute with Airbnb.

***

YOUNG LIVES LOST

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

Authorities identified the two people killed in a Sunday morning shooting at a Buckhead nightclub as 21-year-old Mari Creighton and 20-year-old Nakyris M. Ridley.

Creighton was a Stockbridge High grad and a volleyball player at Albany State University. Her high school coach called her “an all-around great young lady.”

Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said the suspected shooter — who has not been detained or publicly identified — targeted one of the deceased. The other five victims “were in close proximity.”

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» A federal judge sentenced Barbara Furlow-Smiles, a former DEI leader at Facebook and Nike, to serve more than five years in prison. The Marietta resident admitted stealing millions from her former employers.

» The family of slain UGA student Tara Baker thanked investigators who cracked her case 23 years later: “I want people to know that prayers work, don’t ever stop praying,” her mother said.

» The Atlanta-based parent company of brands like Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer is planning a $130 million expansion in south Georgia.

***

CALM COMMENCEMENT

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Several dozen Emory University graduates handed officials small Palestinian flags, wore kaffiyeh scarves or shouted “free Palestine” as they walked across the stage in Duluth on Monday. But the closely watched commencement ceremony went off without major disturbances.

» More than half a million people flee fighting in Rafah and northern Gaza

***

TRUMP ON TRIAL

Former attorney and personal “fixer” Michael Cohen testified Monday that Donald Trump personally ordered hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in attempts to shield his 2016 presidential campaign from “disaster.”

Cohen, the prosecution’s key witness, is expected to testify for several days.

***

BEST IN SHOW

The Westminster Kennel Club dog show comes to a conclusion tonight, with pups like Louis the Afghan hound and Comet the shih tzu vying for the top prize. Live coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

***

HAWKS ON THE CLOCK

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Hawks have about six weeks to decide what to do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. The options abound.

AJC beat writer Lauren Williams takes a look at five likely candidates, including 19-year-old center Alexandre Sarr, a Frenchman who also played at Atlanta’s Overtime Elite.

Most readers say the team should select Sarr or trade the pick.

Columnist Mark Bradley? He thinks it’s an opportunity for the Hawks to rebuild — without Trae Young.

***

BRAVES BOUNCE BACK

The bad news: Braves third baseman Austin Riley missed Monday night’s game with an oblique injury.

The good news: It’s just inflammation, he could be back later this week — and his replacement, Zack Short, drove in the deciding run in a 2-0 win over the Cubs.

***

GAMBINO RETURNS

Credit: Charles Sykes/AP Credit: Charles Sykes/AP

After a yearslong musical hiatus, rapper Childish Gambino (aka actor Donald Glover) dropped a surprise album and announced a world tour.

Tickets for the Stone Mountain native’s Labor Day stop at State Farm Arena go on sale Friday. And if social media is any indication, fans are just a tad excited.

***

ANGELA ON ANITA

Anita Baker, meanwhile, left fans disappointed with her last-minute concert cancellation over the weekend. Longtime AJC writer and editor Angela Tuck says it may be time for the soul-singing legend to drop the mic.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

May 14, 1948

Shortly after British troops moved out following nearly 30 years of occupation, Jewish leaders proclaimed the independent state of Israel.

Fighting with Arab-nation armies — and the mass expulsion of Palestinian residents — began almost immediately.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink/AJC Credit: John Spink/AJC

AJC photographer John Spink captured Marvin Teasley walking through the rain in the Folk Art Park off Courtland Street near downtown Atlanta.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go, here’s a wild one: New DNA testing on locks of Beethoven’s hair found startling amounts of lead — a possible explanation for his deafness. Oh, and the likely lead source? Cheap wine.

***

