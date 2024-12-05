“The (Hive) student housing project represents an opportunity to alleviate housing shortages, provide affordable options for students and enhance infrastructure along a key corridor near Georgia Tech, Georgia State and many (historically Black colleges and universities),” board member Laura Kurlander-Nagel said in a statement.

The dissenting board members, however, said they felt the incentive request was too late, since the apartment building is already under construction. Board member David Belle Isle said he felt like the developer was “trying to bootstrap some good will … to make a bad idea suddenly a good idea.”

“I think this project is just grabbing for funds,” he said, voting in opposition alongside Vice Chair Kyle Lamont. Chairman Kwanza Hall and Treasurer Mike Bodker were absent, with the rest of the nine-member board voting in favor.

The $58 million project has cost about $5 million more than Dezhu anticipated, its representatives told the DAFC board, which recently rebranded as Develop Fulton. Keystone Financial last year announced $39 million in construction financing for the project, according to the Commercial Observer.

Dezhu’s representatives argued the tax savings, which it would accumulate over a 10-year period, would help the Hive offer rental rates at about a 12% discount compared to other nearby student housing complexes.

The approved incentive also requires the developer to comply with Atlanta’s affordable housing ordinance, which involves setting aside 10% of the units for people making at or less than 60% of the area median income — $45,180 for an individual. Develop Fulton said the city’s ordinance only applies to student housing projects when incentives are provided.

In addition, the developer said it would donate $350,000 to Boyd Elementary School, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Arthur M. Blank Hospital and the Girls Who Golf foundation.