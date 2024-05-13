Childish Gambino drops surprise album, will stop in Atlanta for world tour

Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, officially ended a four-year drought on giving fans new music. And this time, he’s hitting the road, too. On Monday, the Stone Mountain polymath announced a massive world tour that includes an Atlanta stop on Sept. 2. The news came after the Sunday night release of his new album “Atavista.” Willow and Amaarae will join Gambino as special guests for the shows, billed as the New World Tour.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via thenewworldtour.com and Ticketmaster.com. American Express card members can purchase tickets before then, but exact times vary for each market. More information about presale tickets can be found at thenewworldtour.com.

New World Tour is Gambino’s first since 2018. Since then, he finished the final seasons of his FX hit series “Atlanta,” starred as Simba in “The Lion King” remake and explored the depths of pop stardom with “Swarm,” among other projects. He currently stars in the “o & Mrs. Smith” reboot show on Amazon Prime Video.