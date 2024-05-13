Childish Gambino drops surprise album, will stop in Atlanta for world tour

Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, officially ended a four-year drought on giving fans new music. And this time, he’s hitting the road, too. On Monday, the Stone Mountain polymath announced a massive world tour that includes an Atlanta stop on Sept. 2. The news came after the Sunday night release of his new album “Atavista.” Willow and Amaarae will join Gambino as special guests for the shows, billed as the New World Tour.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via thenewworldtour.com and Ticketmaster.com. American Express card members can purchase tickets before then, but exact times vary for each market. More information about presale tickets can be found at thenewworldtour.com.
New World Tour is Gambino’s first since 2018. Since then, he finished the final seasons of his FX hit series “Atlanta,” starred as Simba in “The Lion King” remake and explored the depths of pop stardom with “Swarm,” among other projects. He currently stars in the “o & Mrs. Smith” reboot show on Amazon Prime Video.
His latest album, “Atavista,” is a reworking of his 2020 album “3.15.20.” The 11-track LP features Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker and more. He also shared the video for the Young Nudy-assisted “Little Foot, Big Foot,” which stars Quinta Brunson.
THE NEW WORLD TOUR DATES (*with Willow, #with Amaarae)
Aug. 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *
Aug. 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *
Aug. 14 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *
Aug. 15 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *
Aug. 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *
Aug. 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *
Aug. 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *
Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *
Aug. 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *
Aug. 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *
Aug. 26 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center *
Aug. 27 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center *
Aug. 29 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena *
Aug. 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *
Sept. 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *
Sept. 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *
Sept. 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *
Sept. 5 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena *
Sept. 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *
Sept. 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *
Sept. 10 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *
Sept. 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *
Sept. 13 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *
Sept. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center *
Sept. 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *
Sept. 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *
Sept. 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *
Sept. 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *
Sept. 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
Sept. 24 – Portland, OR – Moda Center *
Sept. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *
Sept. 27 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome *
Sept. 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place *
Oct. 2 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *
Oct. 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center *
Oct. 31 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena #
Nov. 2 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum #
Nov. 4 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena #
Nov. 6 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena #
Nov. 8 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum #
Nov. 10 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena #
Nov. 12 – Prague, CZ – O2 arena #
Nov. 13 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena #
Nov. 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena #
Nov. 21 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle #
Nov. 23 – Brussels, BE – ING Arena #
Nov. 24 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome #
Nov. 26 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena #
Nov. 28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro #
Nov. 30 – London, UK – The O2 #
Dec. 1 – London, UK – The O2 #
Dec. 3 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena #
Dec. 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena #
Jan. 28 – Auckland, NZ –Spark Arena #
Feb. 1 – Brisbane, QLD – Brisbane Entertainment Centre #
Feb. 4 – Sydney, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena #
Feb. 7 – Melbourne, VIC – Rod Laver Arena #
Feb. 11 – Perth, WA– RAC Arena #
