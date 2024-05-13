Crime & Public Safety

Ride-share driver accused of raping woman in Sandy Springs

A ride-share driver has been arrested on a rape charge after allegedly assaulting a woman who he had just dropped off, according to Sandy Springs police.

A ride-share driver was arrested last week, a day after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home and raped her after dropping her off, Sandy Springs police said Monday.

Le’Myrious Monaye Dawson faces charges of rape, battery, burglary and theft by taking.

Police said he gave the victim a ride home around 2:30 a.m. on May 5 and then broke in and sexually assaulted her.

The following day, detectives found him at the West End MARTA station on Lee Street in southwest Atlanta. A warrant was obtained for his vehicle and home, where investigators found several items belonging to the victim, officials said.

No other details were released by police.

“The men and women of the Sandy Springs Police Department worked diligently to identify, locate, and bring Mr. Dawson to justice,” Sandy Springs police said in a statement.

Anyone with information, including other law enforcement agencies working on similar cases, are asked to call detective J.T. Williams at 770-551-6937 or jtwilliams@sandyspringsga.gov.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

