A high-end clothing company that owns many well-known brands will relocate and expand its South Georgia distribution operations.

Atlanta-based Oxford Industries Inc., which owns several retail brands including Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Johnny Was, announced Friday it will build an $130 million distribution facility in Lyons, which is roughly 185 miles southeast of Atlanta. The project is expected to add more than 60 new positions to the company’s South Georgia workforce.

The new facility will occupy a nearly 50-acre site along U.S. 1 in Lyons, a city in Toombs County of about 4,200 residents. The project is described as the first phase of a larger relocation and expansion project, which Oxford Chairman and CEO Tom Chubb said in a news release is “the largest capital investment in our company’s history in Toombs County.”