3 killed after driver fleeing Mount Zion police crashes into boulder, GSP says

A driver and two passengers were killed in a fiery car wreck Friday night while fleeing from police in Carroll County, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 11:10 p.m. on Bowden Junction Road, just outside of Mount Zion, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The three victims were unable to be identified due to severe burns to their bodies, troopers said.

Investigators said the driver of a silver Lexus IS was being pursued north on Bowden Junction by a Mount Zion patrol officer and lost control while allegedly navigating a curve at high speeds. The Lexus then crossed into the opposite lane and went off the road, striking both a power pole and large boulder, the GSP stated.

After hitting the boulder, troopers said the Lexus became engulfed in flames and started tumbling. The driver was partially ejected from the Lexus during as the car flipped and eventually came to a stop on the shoulder of the road, facing north, according to authorities.

No other details were provided by the GSP on what led to the police pursuit. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.