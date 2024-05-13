Crime & Public Safety

3 killed after driver fleeing Mount Zion police crashes into boulder, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after three people were killed in a wreck during a police pursuit in Carroll County Friday night.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after three people were killed in a wreck during a police pursuit in Carroll County Friday night.
By
5 minutes ago

A driver and two passengers were killed in a fiery car wreck Friday night while fleeing from police in Carroll County, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 11:10 p.m. on Bowden Junction Road, just outside of Mount Zion, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The three victims were unable to be identified due to severe burns to their bodies, troopers said.

Investigators said the driver of a silver Lexus IS was being pursued north on Bowden Junction by a Mount Zion patrol officer and lost control while allegedly navigating a curve at high speeds. The Lexus then crossed into the opposite lane and went off the road, striking both a power pole and large boulder, the GSP stated.

After hitting the boulder, troopers said the Lexus became engulfed in flames and started tumbling. The driver was partially ejected from the Lexus during as the car flipped and eventually came to a stop on the shoulder of the road, facing north, according to authorities.

No other details were provided by the GSP on what led to the police pursuit. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Tara Baker’s family thanks investigators who solved case after 23 years2h ago

Credit: File Photo

Ex-Facebook, Nike DEI leader sentenced to more than five years in prison
34m ago

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

Deadly Buckhead club shooting targeted 1 victim, APD chief says

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood
The Latest

Credit: John Spink

Albany State athlete killed in Buckhead club shooting remembered as leader
2h ago
Tara Baker’s family thanks investigators who solved case after 23 years
2h ago
Deadly Buckhead club shooting targeted 1 victim, APD chief says
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
CONCERT REVIEW
Diana Ross in Atlanta concert: Still the boss on stage at age 80
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia