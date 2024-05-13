Votes are in: Draft Sarr or trade No. 1 pick

The votes are in.
There is still time to vote, of course, but you know what we mean.
A look at a poll posted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following the Hawks’ big victory in the NBA Draft lottery on Sunday night - securing the No. 1 pick against long odds - came up with two clear choices. Respondents think the Hawks should draft Alexandre Sarr or trade the pick. The arm chair GMs have spoken.
Of nearly 1,000 respondents by midday Monday, 45.5% think the Hawks should keep the top selection and make it Sarr, a 7-foot-1 center from France, who played at Atlanta’s Overtime Elite.
Some 38% of respondents, think the Hawks should trade the pick. That may include moving down in the draft or using the asset to acquire other players and/or picks.
The rest of the options were far down the list including drafting Donovan Clingan (8%), Nikola Topic (3%), Zaccharie Resacher (3%) or someone else (2.5%).
There is still time to vote.
