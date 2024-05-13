Atlanta Hawks

Votes are in: Draft Sarr or trade No. 1 pick

People attend the NBA basketball draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People attend the NBA basketball draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

The votes are in.

There is still time to vote, of course, but you know what we mean.

A look at a poll posted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following the Hawks’ big victory in the NBA Draft lottery on Sunday night - securing the No. 1 pick against long odds - came up with two clear choices. Respondents think the Hawks should draft Alexandre Sarr or trade the pick. The arm chair GMs have spoken.

Of nearly 1,000 respondents by midday Monday, 45.5% think the Hawks should keep the top selection and make it Sarr, a 7-foot-1 center from France, who played at Atlanta’s Overtime Elite.

Some 38% of respondents, think the Hawks should trade the pick. That may include moving down in the draft or using the asset to acquire other players and/or picks.

The rest of the options were far down the list including drafting Donovan Clingan (8%), Nikola Topic (3%), Zaccharie Resacher (3%) or someone else (2.5%).

There is still time to vote.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

UPDATE
Victims in deadly Buckhead nightclub shooting identified2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A tiny Georgia agency’s big role in climate, infrastructure spending
19m ago

‘I’d rather be deported’: In this Georgia immigration court, hope is scarce

‘I’d rather be deported’: In this Georgia immigration court, hope is scarce

Credit: AP

HUSH MONEY TRIAL
Cohen testifies that publisher pressed him for reimbursement for suppressed stories
18m ago
The Latest

With top overall pick, Hawks have options. What should they do now?
26m ago
Social media reaction to Hawks getting No. 1 pick in NBA draft
Vote: What should the Hawks do with the No. 1 pick?
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta subrbs