Votes are in: Draft Sarr or trade No. 1 pick

Of nearly 1,000 respondents by midday Monday, 45.5% think the Hawks should keep the top selection and make it Sarr, a 7-foot-1 center from France, who played at Atlanta’s Overtime Elite.

Some 38% of respondents, think the Hawks should trade the pick. That may include moving down in the draft or using the asset to acquire other players and/or picks.

The rest of the options were far down the list including drafting Donovan Clingan (8%), Nikola Topic (3%), Zaccharie Resacher (3%) or someone else (2.5%).

There is still time to vote.