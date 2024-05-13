Education

Emory University begins commencement ceremony in Gwinnett

Guests line up outside Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County for Emory University's 2024 undergraduate commencement ceremony.

Credit: Josh Reyes

Credit: Josh Reyes

Guests line up outside Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County for Emory University's 2024 undergraduate commencement ceremony.
Updated 17 minutes ago

Emory University students and families began its undergraduate commencement at Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County in a ceremony Monday morning its leaders hope will be without the kinds of anti-war demonstrations that have rattled the school in recent weeks.

The decision announced last week to move the celebration to Gas South Arena, more than 20 miles from its campus, disappointed many students, parents and faculty who were prepared for the ceremony to take place on the large, grassy quad on its Druid Hills campus, as it has been done for years.

Emory President Gregory L. Fenves acknowledged there would be “deep disappointment” about the change, but said safety concerns led officials to move graduation-related ceremonies indoors.

“Please know that this decision was not taken lightly,” Fenves wrote in a message to students, families and employees. “It was made in close consultation with the Emory Police Department, security advisers, and other agencies — each of which advised against holding Commencement events on our campuses.”

The Rev. Robert M. Franklin, the inaugural James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Emory’s Candler School of Theology, acknowledged the change in his welcome remarks to the audience.

”We are not in the quad today as originally planned. This Is a reflection of the extraordinary times we are living through,” said Franklin, a former Morehouse College president. He commended the graduates — who finished high school during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — for their resilience.

”Now with a charged atmosphere on college campuses nationwide, you are once again adapting to the unprecedented.”

Fenves’ own remarks were brief and met with some boos from the audience.

“You have earned your Emory degrees,” he said. “This is your moment to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.”

A few graduates arrived at the venue with kaffiyehs, a headdress traditionally worn by men from parts of the Middle East. Two organizations who have been involved in recent demonstrations at Emory posted information on social media encouraging attendees to shout “Free Palestine” and to display kaffiyehs or Palestinian flags during the ceremony.

Some schools, such as Columbia University, canceled commencement ceremonies for fear of demonstrations about the war in Gaza. Other colleges and universities, including Georgia State and the University of Georgia, have seen some students hold demonstrations in different forms.

Emory, the state’s largest private university, has been the scene of several demonstrations in recent weeks. On April 25, students set up an encampment on campus to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and to oppose plans to build an Atlanta public safety training center. Although protesters say the encampment was peaceful, police made several arrests and used chemical irritants to disperse the crowd.

By moving the ceremony to Gas South Arena, Emory is hoping to limit the potential for outbursts or demonstrations. Arena guidelines requires guests to have their bags checked and pass through a metal detector. Emory has advised students and faculty to bring their Emory IDs with them. Emory’s FAQ says attendees may not engage in excessive noise or chants, hold protests where the health and safety of others is threatened, or knowingly interfere with unimpeded movement at the event. The university is not permitting journalists inside the arena. The ceremony will be livestreamed.

Please return for updates.

