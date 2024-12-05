A New York real estate CEO who led a crowdfunded effort to buy a marquee Buckhead office complex has been charged with wire fraud more than a year after the multimillion-dollar deal fell apart.

Credit: Courtesy LinkedIn Credit: Courtesy LinkedIn

Elie Schwartz, the CEO of Nightingale Properties, was arraigned Wednesday at Atlanta’s federal courthouse and accused of misusing investor funds, including to pay for luxury watches and other personal and business expenses, according to court documents. Schwartz pleaded not guilty and waived indictment. He was granted a $20,000 bond, court records show.

Schwartz’s court-appointed attorney did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.

If convicted, Schwartz faces a hefty fine and up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of all Schwartz’s property tied to the alleged crime.

Nightingale garnered national attention after its failed attempt last year to use crowdsourced funds to buy Atlanta Financial Center, a nearly 915,000-square-foot office complex that straddles Ga. 400 along Peachtree Road.

Schwartz’s company solicited investors on a real estate crowdfunding website called CrowdStreet and attracted hundreds of investors to take part in the purchase of Atlanta Financial Center and a Miami commercial property. All told, Nightingale raised more than $62 million from investors for the two deals, including about $54 million for Atlanta Financial Center.