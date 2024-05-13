Austin Riley considered day-to-day with left side inflammation

Whenever he returns, Riley will try to get himself going again; he’s hitting .245 with a .707 OPS in 37 games to start this season. It’s a tremendous relief that it seems he won’t have a lengthy absence.

Zack Short, whom the Braves acquired four days ago and replaced Riley on Sunday, started at third Monday and had the go-ahead RBI hit in the sixth. He was the team’s current option to replace Riley, but the Braves could also use veterans David Fletcher and Luke Williams if Riley (or another infielder) wound up missing extended time.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

“If I didn’t prepare like I was going to get in every game, I would be doing myself a disservice, and my teammates, too,” Short said. “Obviously, it sucked to have Austin go down like that. But again, it’s just next man up and ready to go.”

Riley has generally been an iron man for the Braves. Over the past three seasons, he’s missed just eight games.

“He’s a very reliable guy,” Snitker said before the game. “Hopefully it’s nothing bad.”